Ella Campenni has received her first international field hockey assignment.

The Wyoming Area sophomore will head to Tonbridge, England, March 30 through April 7 with the U.S. Junior National Team.

Campenni will be part of the Under-16 Blue team that will play four games against U-16 teams from Europe during the tour.

Campenni learned of her national team selection in January and was placed on the U-16 Blue team following training camp in Charlotte last weekend.

The 20-player roster includes seven from Pennsylvania. Campenni is joined by Jenna Butler from Doylestown, Kelby Dings from Lancaster, Lucy Jones from Media, Adelyn Martin from Lititz, Mary O’Connor from Wynnewood, and Caidyn Schmidt from Newtown Square.