Bruno Pizzano (21) scores two points against Valley View’s Noah Symuleski (10) for the Warriors at Wyoming Area for a shot at the PIAA state playoffs.

Mitchell Rusinchak (13) for the Warriors attempts to get past Valley View’s Aiden Plotkin (11) as he brings the ball down court.

EXETER — The majority of Tuesday night’s third-place game in the Class 4A district tournament was played pretty much on an even keel between Wyoming Area and Valley View.

One big run made all the difference, and it was the Cougars who will keep running into the state playoffs.

Valley View took over the game with a strong second quarter, and Wyoming Area couldn’t claw their way back in a 61-50 loss.

The Cougars will go through to earn District 2’s third spot in the PIAA Class 4A playoffs. They’ll take on the District 4 second seed, either Lewisburg or Montoursville, on March 6 in the first round.

“After the loss the other night to Dallas, it was tough to bounce back mentally while still knowing we had another chance to advance,” Valley View coach Mike Kurpis said. “We knew it would be a battle, because (Warriors coach Anthony) Macario does such a great job, and (Luke) Kopetchny’s such a stud.”

Kopetchny led Wyoming Area with 25 points, his third straight playoff game scoring at least 25. Mitchell Rusinchak added 14 points for the Warriors.

Wyoming Area led 10-9 after the first quarter, a physical and hard-fought opening eight minutes of play.

The second quarter changed the game, however. Trailing by four points early in the quarter, Valley View rattled off a 15-3 run to take an eight-point lead, a margin that held up heading into halftime.

Cash Roe scored nine of his team-high 19 points in the Cougars’ run, and the Valley View defense forced Wyoming Area into some turnovers and kept the Warriors’ scorers as quiet as they could.

“I thought our defense got us going,” Kurpis said. “And then we’re at our best on the offensive end when everyone’s spread out and everyone’s balanced, moving the ball.”

The Valley View lead stayed fairly stagnant in the third quarter, taking a 10-point lead into the fourth, but the Cougars were able to do just enough to trade baskets and quell any potential Wyoming Area runs.

The Warriors were able to trim the lead down to five points in the fourth quarter on two separate occasions — both times after a tough made bucket from Kopetchny, often finishing through contact or a double-team.

A couple free throws from Noah Symuleski stretched the lead back out seven with under two minutes to go, and then a Warrior turnover led to a fast-break layup for the Cougars the other way, effectively ending any threats of a Wyoming Area comeback.

“I think they made a couple more plays than we did, Valley View’s a really good team,” Macario said. “The second quarter hurt us a little bit, but we had opportunities and they had opportunities and they just made a few more down the stretch.”

District 2 Class 4A Third-Place Game

Valley View 61, Wyoming Area 50

VALLEY VIEW (61) — Michael Muto 4 1-2 11, Jagger Roe 3 1-4 7, Noah Symuleski 3 3-4 11, Aiden Plotkin 2 2-2 6, Cash Roe 8 3-5 19, Marco Ruby 0 0-0 0, Brady Bachman 3 1-2 7. Totals 23 8-15 61.

WYOMING AREA (50) — Shane Pepe 0 0-0 0, Luke Kopetchny 9 4-4 25, Drew Keating 3 1-2 7, Mitchell Rusinchak 5 0-0 14, Bruno Pizzano 2 0-0 4, Collin Casterlin 0 0-0 0, Noah Kostik 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-6 50.

Valley View`9`22`16`14 — 61

Wyoming Area`10`13`14`13 — 50

Three-point goals — VV 4 (Muto 2, Symuleski 2), WA 7 (Rusinchak 4, Kopetchny 3).