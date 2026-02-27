Pittston Area all-star lineman Gunnar Zaledonis had committed to accept an athletic scholarship to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II football at Slippery Rock University while continuing his education as an exercise science major.

Zaledonis had visited Shippensburg and Bloomsburg and was scheduled to visit Springfield at the time. He felt so comfortable in the January visit to Slippery Rock that he verbally committed on the spot, then made that commitment official in writing in February.

“It just felt real personal,” Zaledonis said. “One of the main things that sold me was the coaches. Their experienced coaching staff has been there for many years, and they just produce tons of great players.”

Helping make Zaledonis feel more comfortable was that he was the only player on his visit, giving the coaches time to take him through everything involved.

Zaledonis was a two-way lineman and one of the leaders of an eight-win Pittston Area team that captured the Wyoming Valley Conference Division I title.

It was on offense where Zaledonis was a first-team Times Leader Wyoming Valley Conference all-star. He is expected to concentrate on that side of the ball in college.