Wyoming Area junior Luke Kopetchny (3) tosses in a 2-pointer as he is surrounded by a host of Valley View Cougars at Wyoming Area on Tuesday evening.

Bruno Pizzano (21) scores 2 points against Valley View’s Noah Symuleski (10) for the Warriors at Wyoming Area for a shot at District II playoffs.

EXETER — After falling one win short of a return to the state tournament, the Wyoming Area boys basketball team will head into the offseason intent on continuing its climb.

The Warriors’ rise in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 has been well-documented — no titles for more than a half-century since 1971, a first-place tie but championship game loss in 2024, followed by titles to end both the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

At the same time, the Warriors have been moving up — but not as rapidly — within the ranks of District 2 Class 4A.

Semifinal appearances led to third-place games for the district’s final state berth both last season and this season.

Wyoming Area was unable to repeat a win there, falling short of the state playoffs when the defending champion defeated the host Warriors 61-50 Tuesday night.

“We know what it takes to measure up with the powers of 4A, whether that’s (Scranton) Prep, Valley View, or Dallas — a lot of work,” Warriors coach Anthony Macario said. “We’re pleased with where we are, but at the same time, certainly not satisfied, and there’s a lot of work to continue to get done to get us to the next level of where we want to be.”

The Warriors fell to Scranton Prep in the district semifinals the past two seasons. They beat Dallas a year ago to end an 18-year state tournament drought, but missed that achievement by one game this year to finish 21-5.

“We return a good nucleus for next year, and I know those guys are going to continue to do the work to get us to that next level,” Macario said. “That’s where we want to be.”

The Warriors return five of the seven players who appeared in Tuesday’s game, including the three leaders.

Luke Kopetchny, already a 1,000-point scorer, led the way with 25 points and three assists. Mitchell Rusinchak made four of his last six 3-point tries to finish with 14 points. Drew Keating scored seven points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out three assists.

Senior Shane Pepe had a team-high five assists.

Cash Roe led Valley View with 19 points and six rebounds. After missing his first two shots, he made his final eight attempts.

Michael Muto and Noah Symuleski added 11 points each.

Keating scored consecutive baskets to give Wyoming Area a 7-3 lead, and the Warriors still led 10-9 after one quarter.

Kopetchny’s 3-pointer to open the second quarter created another four-point lead, but Valley View ran off the next nine points for an 18-13 lead.

The Cougars remained in front the rest of the way and took a 31-23 lead into the break.

“The second quarter definitely hurt us,” Macario said. “That’s where they extended the lead. I thought our guys responded very well after halftime.”

Valley View’s biggest lead was 39-25 on consecutive Muto 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the third quarter.

The Warriors got as close as five twice in the last three minutes.

Valley View got at least six points from six players.

“I thought our defense got us going,” Valley View coach Mike Kurpis told the Times Leader. “And then we’re at our best on the offensive end when everyone’s spread out, and everyone’s balanced, moving the ball.”