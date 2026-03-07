Pittston Area’s Brody Spindler flashes the thumbs up at the Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Championships on Jan. 3.

Pittston Area senior Brody Spindler picked up his first two state tournament wins before having his career come to an end Friday night at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Spindler won his first two consolation matches, one Thursday and one Friday, in the Class 3A 215-pound bracket of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Wrestling Championships.

This was Spindler’s second trip to the state championships in three years. As a sophomore, he lost two decisions and was eliminated.

Spindler hung around longer this time, moving within one win of a top-eight finish and state medal.

The two-time District 2 champion finished with a 45-5 season record and 142-31 career mark.

Sawyer Ermigliotti posted a 13-4 major decision over Spindler on Thursday.

Spindler came back later in the day with a 7-2 victory over Stroudsburg’s Zion Essington. He followed that up with the 30th pin of the season and the 85th of his career, stopping Boyertown’s Kaleb Dumin in 2:12.

Connor Smalley from Notre Dame-Green Pond then repeated his Northeast Regional final victory over Spindler, this time winning a major decision by an 18-4 score.

Girls

Wyoming Area’s Martyna Bonning lost both her matches at 142 pounds.

Bonning was pinned by Kiski Area’s Ava Golding in 1:23 and lost a 17-2 technical fall in 2:212 to Northern Lehigh’s Anna Trelease.