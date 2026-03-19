Avoca resident Ethan Elmes is a senior outfielder on the Misericordia University baseball team that also includes a pair of freshmen from Pittston Area.

Elmes, a Holy Redeemer graduate, has appeared in seven games and is 0-for-6 with a run, an RBI, a walk, a hit batsman, a stolen base, and a sacrifice.

The Cougars were off to a 3-0 start in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom League and 9-7 overall going into the weekend.

T.J. Johnson made one pitching appearance, giving up two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out one in one inning.

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Infielder Richie Tonte had appeared in two games and was 0-for-1 at the plate.