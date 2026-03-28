Joe Bradley shut out visiting Abington Heights over the final four innings, and Alex Rosencrance drove in the winning run on March 21 when Pittston Area opened the baseball season with a 5-4, nine-inning victory.

The game was a rematch of the District 2 Class 5A championship game that Pittston Area won 3-1 a year ago.

Elijah Barr got the Opening Day start on the mound for Pittston Area and struck out four while allowing one run on one hit.

Barr put the Patriots ahead 4-3 with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth.

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Nick Bradley, the reigning Pennsylvania Player of the Year and an Auburn University commit, homered for Abington Heights in the fifth to ultimately force the extra innings. He had three hits in the game.

Joe Bradley worked the final five innings, giving up the home run for one run on four hits while walking two and striking out three. He went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Beau Widdick, who had a double earlier in the game, led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and took second on a walk. He scored on a one-out single to left field by Rosencrance.

Pittston Area 11, Central Mountain 5

The Patriots improved to 2-0 Friday with Elijah Barr, Joe Bradley, Beau Widdick and Alex Rosencrance again making contributions.

Barr homered and Bradley singled in a run in the first inning.

Bradley added another hit and held Central Mountain to one run while striking out four in four innings as the starting pitcher.

Widdick tripled, singled, scored three times and drove in two runs.

Rosencrance worked the last two innings, giving up one run.

Dom Salvo drove in three runs.

Berwick 5, Wyoming Area 4

Wyoming Area suffered its first loss Thursday after opening the season with two victories.

The Warriors lost on the road in non-league play.

Jake Snyder, who scored twice, and Ben Rogish each had two hits in the loss.

Alex Vacula doubled in a run in the top of the seventh for a 4-3 lead, but Berwick won it with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Wyoming Area 11, Crestwood 2

Robbie Yatsko drove in four runs in Wednesday’s road victory.

Yatosko singled in two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the six-run seventh.

David Favata doubled, singled and drove in two runs along with combining with Alex Vacula on a three-hitter.

Ben Rogish doubled and drove in two runs. Jake Snyder singled, drew a walk, stole four bases and scored twice.

SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 11, Riverside 1

Samantha Herbert went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI as Pittston Area posted its first win of the season Thursday in a five-inning game at home.

Herbert also struck out four in three scoreless innings of relief.

Mikaila Sarf drove in three runs. Jillian Haas doubled, tripled and drove in two.

Valley View 12, Pittston Area 11

Pittston Area carried a lead into the bottom of the seventh inning against the defending Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A state champions, but Valley View managed to score twice to pull out the win.

Abigail Call homered and drove in two runs while Margaret Hallett homered and drove in three.

Jillian Haas and Samantha Herbert had home runs for the Lady Patriots.

Pittston Area had earlier lost its opener to defending District 2 Class 3A champion Mid Valley.

Dunmore 7, Wyoming Area 2

Wyoming Area lost the non-league game at home March 21 to slip to 1-1.

BOYS TENNIS

Hazleton Area 4, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area lost at home Friday to fall to 0-2 both in the WVC and overall.

Berwick 3, Wyoming Area 2

Joseph Allegrucci and Trevor Winslow pulled out close wins in the top two singles spots, but Wyoming Area lost its opener at Berwick Wednesday.

Allegrucci dropped the first set at No. 1 before beating Nate Hook, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Winslow defeated Ethan Packer in the day’s longest match, 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 10-7.

The Warriors split the four matches played, but forfeited second doubles.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area fell to 0-2 Wednesday losing two singles matches and forfeiting the other three points in the road match.

Crestwood 5, Pittston Area 0

Crestwood topped host Pittston Area in the Tuesday WVC opener.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hazleton Area 19, Pittston Area 6

Milana Widdick had her second straight three-goal game, but Pittston Area lost at home Thursday.

Maddie Lis scored two goals while Ciera Serino had a goal and an assist for the Lady Patriots (0-2).

Abington Heights 22, Wyoming Area 1

Defending champion Abington Heights opened a 14-0 halftime lead against visiting Wyoming Area in Thursday’s WVC game.

Addison Byers scored the only goal for the Lady Warriors (0-3).

Tunkhannock 14, Pittston Area 5

Pittston Area lost its season opener at home Tuesday.

Wyoming Seminary 18, Wyoming Area 3

Addison Byers scored twice, and Alana Zdaniewicz had the other goal for Wyoming Area in Tuesday’s WVC loss.

Hazleton Area 16, Wyoming Area 5

Addison Byers scored all five Wyoming Area goals when the Lady Warriors opened their season March 21 with a loss at Hazleton Area in a WVC game.

BOYS LACROSSE

Abington Heights 19, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area dropped the season opener Monday to visiting Abington Heights in a WVC game.

The Comets scored 16 times in the first half and got goals from 11 different players.