MONDAY, 4/27

Girls lacrosse: Wallenpaupack at Pittston Area (NL), 4:15 p.m.

Softball: Dallas at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Wyoming Area at Elk Lake (NL), 4:30 p.m.

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TUESDAY, 4/28

Boys tennis: Pittston Area at Tunkhannock, 4 p.m.

Baseball: Berwick at Pittston Area, Mattei Middle School courts, 4:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Pittston Area at Holy Redeemer, 4:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Lake-Lehman, 4:15 p.m.

Softball: Nanticoke at Wyoming Area, Atlas Field, 4:15 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: Crestwood at Pittston Area, Charley Trippi Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 4/29

Baseball: Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, Atlas Field, 4:15 p.m.

Softball: MMI Prep at Wyoming Area, Atlas Field, 4:15 p.m.

Softball: Pittston Area at Tunkhannock, 4:15 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 5:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, 4/30

Baseball: Pittston Area at Nanticoke, 4:15 p.m.

Baseball: Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area, 4:15 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: Pittston Area in Jordan Relays, Scranton Memorial Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, 5/1

Girls lacrosse: Dallas at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Softball: Wilkes-Barre Area at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:30 p.m.