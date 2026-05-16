Ava Butcher and Ali Butcher were part of a series of school record-setting performances as relay teammates on the King’s College women’s track and field team.

The Pittston Area graduates were on 4×400-meter relay teams that set records three times this season. They were part of a 4:00.11 effort during the regular season, were on the first King’s team to break four minutes with a win at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships in 3:58.13, then lowered that Wednesday with a time of 3:55.67 while taking seventh at the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Championships at Ursinus.

The Butchers also were part of two records in the 4×100 at the MAC Championships, with a time of 49.59 seconds in preliminaries and a 49.32 for fifth place during the finals.

King’s used those relay efforts as part of the school’s best-ever finish at the MAC Championships with 96 points to place third in the 14-team field.

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Ava Butcher, a junior, also earned a bronze medal in the 400-meter dash in 58.14 seconds. Ali Butcher, a freshman, scored team points by placing sixth in the 100 dash in 13.03.

Preston Klem, a sophomore on the King’s men’s team, was an MAC Championships bronze medalist in the 1500 run with a time of 3:58.57.

Klem was ninth in the 1500 at the AARTFC with a time of 4:01.69. He also won his heat Monday in the 800 run with a time of 1:54.88 at the Widener Final Qualifier.