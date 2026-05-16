Paul Russick has a large group of players from his championship Pittston Area football team to build around, beginning Sunday at noon, when the Pioneers kick off practice for the 75th annual UNICO Football Classic.

The all-star game for graduating seniors of Wyoming Valley Conference schools moves to a new location this season. The game is scheduled for May 28 at Wilkes-Barre Area at 7 p.m.

Pittston Area High School will also be the site of Pioneers practice sessions on May 20 and 27, in addition to Sunday’s first workout.

Mohegan Pennsylvania will be the site for the game’s annual banquet on May 26 at 6 p.m.

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The Pioneers will face the Miners, who Wilkes-Barre Area’s Ciro Cinti will coach.

When WVC coaches met in December to choose rosters for the game, Pittston Area had the most players chosen with 15.

The Patriots picked for the game were: two-way linemen Nico Cielo, Brandon Lockett, Kayden Walker, and Gunnar Zaledonis; running back/linebackers Victor Narsavage, Brody Spindler, and Zak Ridgley; wide receiver/defensive backs Stephen Barnic, Malcolm Blackshear, and Billy Dessoye; quarterback Paulie Ferentino; running back/defensive back Aiden Brody; defensive lineman Matt D’Aiello; center/linebacker Brian Hankey; and kicker/punter Cole Baldwin.

The Pioneers roster will also include players from Crestwood, Dallas, Hazleton Area, Lake-Lehman, Wyoming Seminary, and Wyoming Valley West.

Wyoming Area players will be part of the Miners team.

The Warriors selected were: two-way linemen Max Getzie, Tyler LaNunziata, and Cayden Reynolds; running back/defensive backs Nick Ciampi and Trustin Johnson; linebacker Donovan Miller; and running back/linebacker Jamari Yates.

Berwick, Hanover Area, Holy Redeemer, Nanticoke, Tunkhannock, and Wilkes-Barre Area also have players on the Miners roster.