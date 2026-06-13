The Greater Pittston Senior American Legion baseball team’s established level of success could be put to the test this season as the team develops its pitching staff.

“Since I’ve been coaching, this team has been to four regional finals in a row,” Homza said. “We have the talent to get it to five. We just need the pitching to get it to five.”

Greater Pittston has gotten off to a 2-1 start in the Wyoming Valley League by averaging nine runs per game in the first week of the season.

“We’ve taken advantage of what teams have given us,” Homza said. “Our lineup is a very talented one through nine.”

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Beau Widdick and Jake Aftewicz, two of the team’s veterans, have led the start with five hits and six RBI each.

Widdick, who is headed to the University of Massachusetts to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I baseball as a middle infielder, may be one of the keys to the pitching staff. Homza said he expects to use Widdick even more than what he pitched in high school at Pittston Area where he helped the Patriots to consecutive championship seasons.

Aftewicz was part of one of those seasons with the Patriots before playing this spring as a freshman at Wilkes University. He will also do some pitching.

The team could be even stronger come postseason.

Silvio Giardina, a Pittston Area graduate starting in the middle infield at Lehigh University, and Drew Cisney are playing collegiate summer baseball in Florida, where the season ends before the Pennsylvania Legion playoffs begin.

“If they’re able to make it for the postseason, who am I to deny them playing?” Homza said. “We had open (roster) spots; it’s not like we cut anyone to include them.”

Even while waiting for their possible return, the lineup has plenty of experience.

Aftewicz returns at catcher, where he is backed up by Zach Budzak, who has opened the season at third base and also plays second base. David Fath, the team’s starter two years ago, provides even more depth at catcher.

Gavin Wardecki is at first base.

Wardecki is another who will pitch at times, and several players are available to provide options at the corners.

Widdick and Bruno Pizzano are in the middle with support from Budzak and Cole Ricko as well as Nick Innamorati, who is usually in the outfield.

Ashton Lepore and Dom Salvo are also outfielders along with Ryan Tonte, Michael Wassell and utility player Prestyn Reeves.

Lepore and Caleb Pavinski could join Widdick as the leaders of the pitching staff. Ricko, Fath, Salvo, and Tonte will throw with Wardecki, Aftewicz, Wassell, and Reeves, additional options.

“We have a lack of pitching experience, so we’re going to be juggling,” Homza said.

Greater Pittston 10, Plains 3

Beau Widdick drove in three runs, and Jake Aftewicz had a double and two singles to lead Friday’s road victory.

Starting pitcher Ashton Lepore struck out five while allowing just one run in 4 1/3 innings.

Breaker Boys 4, Greater Pittston 3

Kaden Dubaskas pitched a five-hitter and held Greater Pittston scoreless for the final four innings Wednesday after a three-run third.

The Swoyersville team scored the winning run in the top of the seventh.

Jake Aftewicz drove in two runs, including Nick Innamorati, who had two hits.

Greater Pittston 14, Mountaintop 0

Nick Innamorati drove in five runs in the five-inning game, and Caleb Pavinski pitched four scoreless innings to lead Greater Pittston to the comfortable win in Monday’s opener.

Innamorati had a double and drew two bases-loaded walks.

Beau Widdick had a double, a single, and two RBI.

Pavinski struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Cole Ricko completed the combined one-hitter.