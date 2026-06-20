Runs were plentiful in Greater Pittston Senior American Legion baseball games this week.

Both teams scored in double figure in all three games as Greater Pittston won twice to run its Wyoming Valley League record to 4-2.

Greater Pittston has scored at least 10 runs in five of six games and is averaging 11.8 runs per game. With a new pitching staff, however, the team is also allowing 8.0 per game.

Gavin Wardecki is batting .632 while Nick Innamorati is hitting .500 and scoring more than twice per game.

Related Video

Greater Pittston is batting .385 as a team.

The team is scheduled to play Plains Monday and Tuesday, with a home game followed by an away game.

Greater Pittston 19, Nanticoke 16

Both teams scored in every inning Friday until David Fath held Nanticoke scoreless in the top of the seventh inning after allowing a leadoff single.

Nick Innamorati led the offense with three triples and four runs scored.

Greater Pittston won the game by scoring three times in a sloppy bottom of the sixth. Runners reached on a hit by pitch, walk, error and dropped third strike and broke a tie with two runs on passed balls and another on a wild pitch.

After Greater Pittston took leads of 6-1 through one and 9-2 through two innings, Nanticoke rallied to tie twice.

Fath threw 2 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run.

Jake Aftewicz was 2-for-2 with a homer, triple and three RBI.

Fath and Bruno Pizzano each had two hits and two RBI. Gavin Wardecki had a triple, single and two runs scored.

Prestyn Reeves drove in two runs and scored two. Michael Wassell drove in two while Cole Ricko scored twice.

Mountain Post 15, Greater Pittston 14

Mountain Post scored 13 times over the last four innings to win at Greater Pittston Thursday.

Three runs in the top of the seventh created a 15-11 lead before Greater Pittston’s three-run rally in the bottom of the inning fell short.

Connor Wagaman led Mountain Post, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI.

Gavin Wardecki went 5-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBI for Greater Pittston.

Michael Wassell came off the bench to go 3-for-3. David Fath, who had a double, and Cole Ricko also had three of the team’s 19 hits and each scored twice.

Nick Innamorati had a triple, single and two runs scored.

Prestyn Reeves drove in four runs while Wassell and Bruno Pizzano joined Wardecki with two each.

Greater Pittston 11, Stripes & Strikes 10

Nick Innamorati doubled to drive in the tying run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning June 14, then scored the winner for Greater Pittston on a Gavin Wardecki single to center field.

Wardecki came through after Stripes & Strikes, a Hazleton-based team, intentionally walked Jake Aftewicz.

Stripes & Strikes scored four times in the top of the first and moved back in front with four runs in the seventh.

Greater Pittston took advantage of eight walks, five hit batters and three Stripes & Strikes errors.

Wardecki finished with two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Innamorati stole three bases and scored three times.

Winning pitcher David Fath allowed just one run while getting the final three outs and also drove in two runs.