Pittston Area will be well-represented Tuesday night when the 46th annual Robert Dolbear Wyoming Valley Conference Senior Softball All-Star Game is played at 6 at Lake-Lehman’s Finn Field.

Frank Parente will coach the East team with his assistants, and the Lady Patriots will have the biggest share of the roster after five players were selected.

Julianna Cocco, Sam Herbert, Lili Hintze, Mikaila Sarf, and Annabele Viglone will represent Pittston Area. Parente will be assisted by Jess Parente, Kim Roman, and Dean Carey on the team that will also include players from Hazleton Area, Nanticoke, and Wilkes-Barre Area.

Alexa Gacek from Wyoming Area will be part of the West team, which is coached by Lake-Lehman’s Nicole Chipego. The team will also include players from Berwick, Dallas, Hanover Area and Lake-Lehman.

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Coaches team

WVC coaches also recently selected their all-star teams, with Gacek sharing Division 2 Player of the Year honors with Holy Redeemer’s Zoe Pecuch.

Herbert, Hintze, and Haas were first-team choices in Division 1.

Wyoming Area’s Addison Gaylord, Ashley Gustitus, and Josie Kivak were picked in Division 2.

Pittston Area’s Sarf and Gabby Roman made the second team in Division 1.

Wyoming Area’s Allison Layland, Londyn Sobeck, and Sophia Wardell made the second team in Division 2.

Cocco and Julia Long made the honorable mention list from Pittston Area. Division 2 coaches did not name an honorable mention list.

Other award winners were: Division 1 Most Valuable Player, Michaela Howell, Tunkhannock; Division 1 Player of the Year, Addisyn Waterman, Tunkhannock; Division 2 MVP, Hannah Chipego, Lake-Lehman.