The biggest story of the year in Greater Pittston sports added another chapter on Friday.

Wyoming Area already had the best Class 3A football team in the state, a feat it secured Dec. 7 with a fourth-quarter comeback for a 21-14 victory over Central Valley in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship game. Now, the Warriors have the acknowledged top player and coach as well.

Quarterback/safety/punter/kicker returning Dominic DeLuca was selected Player of the Year on the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State team, while Randy Spencer was selected as the Coach of the Year. The team was released Friday morning and selected by writers statewide who cover high school football.

“I’ve always dreamed of it but never expected it to happen,” said DeLuca, who credited his teammates and especially the offensive line that returned just one starter for his success. “It’s crazy that it did.”

Related Video

DeLuca and Spencer were joined on the all-state team by Wyoming Area senior two-way lineman Sammy Solomon, who was selected for his play on the defensive side of the ball. In the time between the state title and the all-state honor, Solomon committed to a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I scholarship to play football at UMass.

Solomon finished with 97 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, while recording 43 pancake blocks on offense.

No other Wyoming Valley Conference players were part of the Class 5A, 3A and A teams that were announced Friday. Linebacker Tucker Johnson from Scranton Prep, a team Wyoming Area beat twice, was the lone representative from the Lackawanna Football Conference.

DeLuca capped his third year as the Warriors starting quarterback and his fourth year on the varsity by throwing for two touchdowns and running for another — all in the fourth quarter — as Wyoming Area rallied to defeat Central Valley 21-14 for the PIAA Class 3A state championship. His 1-yard TD run with 41 seconds left snapped a 14-14 tie. He also led all defensive players with 10 solo tackles and intercepted a pass in the end zone.

The heroics came after he injured both knees in the second quarter on a running play. DeLuca said Friday that he played through extreme pain the rest of the game.

DeLuca finished his senior season passing for 1,687 yards and 21 touchdowns and running for 981 yards and 13 touchdowns. He completed 53 percent of his passes.

On defense, DeLuca was third on the team with 87 tackles and returned one of his four interceptions for a touchdown. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and averaged 32.3 yards per return and averaged 33.5 yards as the team’s punter.

DeLuca was thrust in the starting quarterback role minutes into the season opener of his sophomore year at Wallenpaupack when then-starter P.J. Angeli suffered a season-ending knee injury.

DeLuca has an offer to play at Villanova as well as preferred walk-on offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh and UMass. He said he will make his decision in February.

Spencer’s journey to Coach of the Year honors didn’t start the way he wanted. He required major heart surgery in the offseason and had to coach from the press box initially. The Warriors went on to finish 14-1, breaking the mark of most wins in the season set by the 1980 team which finished 12-0. The only loss was to Class 2A state champion Southern Columbia.

Throughout the season, Wyoming Area had to deal with several injuries including season-ending loss early on of running back/linebacker Corey Mruk, one of the top two-way players in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

“It was an incredible effort from the beginning starting with my health condition,” Spencer said. “(It was) everybody right from the beginning of our summer program kind of stepping up, each and every one on our coaching staff to all of our players in terms of the way they worked and what they needed to do to prepare.

“Once we got into the season — unfortunately as a program we’re familiar with injuries — we had some significant injuries we had to work through. The past several years we had young guys needing to grow and develop and be ready in those situations.”

Spencer is currently the longest-tenured coach at the same school in the Wyoming Valley Conference, having completed his 14th season at his alma mater. The 1988 graduate, who played safety is high school, spent 16 years as an assistant at Wyoming Area before replacing Paul Marranca.

SEASON IN REVIEW

Wyoming Area opened the season impressively, taking a 49-0, first-half lead on the way to a 56-13 victory over Mid Valley.

The Warriors outscored teams, 347-89, in first halves, taking leads of 42-0 or larger at the break in half of their 10 regular-season games. That included a 43-0 lead on their way to their biggest win ever over rival Pittston Area, 45-0.

There were also comebacks. Wyoming Area trailed, 24-14, at halftime of a regular-season game at Lake-Lehman which it won, 35-30.

In a prelude to the 27-0 District 2 championship victory, Wyoming Area destroyed host Scranton Prep, the defending district champion, 34-0, in the second week.

Eventual state champions met when they altered their schedule and the Warriors gained valuable experience while losing to Southern Columbia, 42-0, in the ninth week.

Wyoming Area handled the rematch with Lake-Lehman to begin the playoffs, winning 48-12.

Between playoff shutouts of Scranton Prep and Tamaqua, the Warriors again rallied, defeating Montoursville, 43-27, in the state quarterfinals after trailing 21-13 at halftime.

They started the fourth quarter of the state final with a 14-0 deficit.

BY THE NUMBERS

Darren Rodney and DeLuca combined for more than 2,000 yards rushing.

Rodney ran for 1,041 yards and 17 touchdowns, coming on strong after Mruk’s injury to run for more than 100 yards in seven games.

Wyoming Area averaged 214 rushing yards per game and 6.4 per carry.

The top three receivers all averaged more than 22 yards per catch.

Brian Williams had 35 catches for 826 yards and 11 touchdowns, all team-high totals. He had the catch at the 1 to set up the winning score in the state final.

Derek Ambrosino, who had the game-tying catch in the state final, caught 13 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns.

Riley Rusyn, who launched the championship game comeback with an 80-yard touchdown, had 10 catches for 273 yards and two scores.

F.J. Braccini led the team in tackles (48) and assists (53) and was second in tackles for losses with 14.5.

Ambrosino led with 10 sacks.

DeLuca, Brian Williams and Jacob Williams shared the lead with four interceptions.

Stanley Moderski kicked 33 extra points and Josh Cumbo 23.

Wyoming Area Head Coach Randy Spencer makes a defensive call from the sideline. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_WA-Champ-Special-Edition-5.jpg.optimal.jpg Wyoming Area Head Coach Randy Spencer makes a defensive call from the sideline. Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca looks to pass on a quarterback keeper against Southern Columbia in October. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_TTL101219WA-SouthernColumbiaFB_1.jpg.optimal.jpg Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca looks to pass on a quarterback keeper against Southern Columbia in October. Bill Tarutis file photo | For Sunday Dispatch

THAT CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON