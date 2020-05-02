Spencer still the grand mashal

WEST PITTSTON – Although the 2020 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival has been cancelled, organizers carried on with naming Randy Spencer grand marshal.
The choice was not difficult after the Wyoming Area football team scored a 2019 PIAA 3A state title last fall at Hershey Stadium with Spencer as the head coach. In addition, his football squad was named honorary citizens of West Pittston.
According to Lori DeAngelo, the 2020 Cherry Blossom Festival president, the committee will be looking for a feasible way to properly honor Spencer and the team in some capacity in the near future.
“I’m extremely honored and humbled and the ability to represent what is an individual honor is truly is us representing the program, representing the 2019 players on our team, the coaching staff, and the school community, ‘Warrior Nation,’” Spencer said.
With the festival canceled for 2020, Spencer is disappointed for organizers that put a lot of volunteer time into planning and implementing the annual event.
“The Cherry Blossom Festival has been such an established event and West Pittston obviously being a strong community,” Spencer added. “I’ve been living in West Pittston for several years, it’s a special event and an opportunity for our team to be recognized, but it’s very disappointed from that standpoint.”
“Going forward with this pandemic, it’s affecting students to not finish out their school year or student athletes not being able to complete winter sports playoffs and having spring sports canceled. As disappointing as that is, missing the opportunity to recognize the team, the seniors, the students in general is significant.”
Spencer, 49, has been coaching football at Wyoming Area for 28-years, first as an assistant under Paul Marranca for 16-years and the last 12-years as head coach, has been impressed with Wyoming Area students during the pandemic.
“I’m so impressed with the response of our students in our school and community that did lose the opportunity this spring to compete, especially seniors,” Spencer added. “When you hear them speak on social media or in other venues, I’ve heard nothing but mature perspective and graciousness and foresight that is inspiring to me. That’s the disappointing part of not being able to present for the festival and embody those students.”
Spencer said he is proud to represent his community and the students and student athletes of Wyoming Area by accepting the roll as grand marshal of the 2020 Cherry Blossom Festival.
Since the championship game has been played last December, Spencer has been honored all over the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
He has been recognized as the NEPAfootball.com District II Coach of the Year, Eastern PA 3A Coach of the Year, PIAA 3A Coach of the Year, and on the state level, Pennsylvania Football News Coach of the Year, the Pennsylvania Sports Writers AP 3A Coach of the Year and the 3A PFSEA (state coaches) Coach of the Year. He also garnered the WNEP-TV Dream Team Coach of the Year.
Spencer has been named the Sunday Dispatch Person of the Year for 2020.
Coach Spencer wanted to acknowledge, not only his football team, but also his entire coaching staff including Tom Campenni, Joe Pizano, along with Wyoming Area Football Alumni booster club president Lou Ciampi.
When not coaching football, Spencer is employed as a Program Supervisor at NEPA Inclusive.
Spencer resides in West Pittston with girlfriend Tracy Roche and their pet dog, Paris.