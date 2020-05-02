Spencer still the grand mashal

PITTSTON – The coronavirus pandemic shutdown in the United States is closing in on two-months, but essential employees of Pittston, including the mayor, have been working right along, safely and according to guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Pittston.

Mayor Michael Lombardo and his team have been working right along at City Hall keeping at a safe distance from each other and sanitizing as much as possible to ensure the city stays on course without any breakdowns of departments.

“We’re heading in the right direction,” Lombardo, speaking on the current COVID-19 crisis, said. “We have done what we’ve been allowed to move forward so far.”

Because City Hall has been operational during the pandemic, Lombardo feels the city will be in great shape when Pennsylvanians are allow to get back to, what officials are calling, a new normal.

Last year City Administrator Joe Moskovitz had a medical issue and has opted to work at home during the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m really proud of what everyone has done,” Lombardo said. “Even our citizens have done a really good job. In the city, we have not one incident of disregarding of the shutdown of playground equipment. We have cameras in all of our parks, and people have been really mindful and respectful; we’re all in the same boat.”

The current health emergency has given Lombardo and his staff great knowledge to approach any future crisis that may arise.

“I’ve talked a lot of other elected officials, and I think coming out of this thing you’ll see some wonderful motivation to look at more regional approaches to the way we handle things starting with committees started at the county level by Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri. Communication is so important.”

COVID-19 affects

Other municipalities in Greater Pittston have had key personnel stricken with COVID-19 and Lombardo spoke on the health and welfare of this police and fire departments.

“We’re doing really well with our police department,” Lombardo said. “We haven’t had any issues and had no issues with EMS and fire, at least to this point to my knowledge. Our numbers in the 19860 are not that bad, but I wish it was zero, but it’s not, so we’re doing okay.”

As of Tuesday, April 28, there were 44 positive cases of coronavirus tested and 101 negative in the 18640 Zip Code, which is made up of Pittston, Pittston Township, Hughestown, Jenkins Township and Yatesville.

“I think getting our public facilities shut down early, which we did, was critical,” Lombardo said. “I have to give a shout out to our employees at City Hall and everything has been seamless.”

Lombardo was quick to point out his Public Works department has been working hard since the shutdown working on and catching up on several projects in the city.

“I can’t give enough credit to our Public Works staff, who day in and day out, go above and beyond in keeping the city in great shape,” Lombardo said.

The mayor is confident the city will be in great shape moving forward once state officials give the clearance to resume business.

“We’re always looking forward and I can tell you when we come out of this, we’ll be announcing new projects we will be kicking off, we will roll out some programs in the neighborhoods that will be helpful to our residents like facade enhancement.”

According to Lombardo, Joe Chacke, city Redevelopment Authority executive director, and Mary Kuna, Redevelopment deputy executive director, have been working on several projects and programs during the shutdown including the Fort Pittston project.

2020 Tomato Festival

Even though it is spring, Lombardo, the new chair of the Pittston Tomato Festival, still has his eye set on the festival happening in August.

“I think it’s too far out, and there are too many variables,” Lombardo said. “Think about it. We have the whole month of May, June and July and the festival is literally in the third week of August. What we did was the things we are allowed to move forward, if that’s considered to be safe and possible. At the last minute we can’t make arrangements (to hold a festival), but at the last minute we can cancel it.”

Lombardo cited anything could happen between May and the middle of August that would allow the festival to go on.

“You need to make good decisions and not jump right into it,” Lombardo added. “We’re going on our fourth decade, and the committee are responsible people and in the end they will make the best decision on behalf of the health and welfare of the people.”

Lombardo feels if the festival can be held, it would be important to be a part of the road to recovery.

“We want to be smart, and we’re thinking it through,” Lombardo said. “We also have to think about what’s good for business and a lot of vendors and downtown businesses depend on the festival. We’ve sent out letters to the vendors and we will keep them posted the entire way.”

City business

Last week, Lombardo updated the residents of the city through the press and social media. The city will be extending the rebate period for city taxes one more month from April 17 to May 15.

Billing-related penalties and late fees with the city will be reviewed.

Free short-term parking at all city meters in front of or close to a restaurant providing take-out or curb service has also been extended.

Residents may leave garbage sticker fees, taxes and magisterial fees at a secure drop box located in front of City Hall. The box is safe and secure and monitored by cameras at all times.

Mayor Lombardo said he was looking forward to getting through the COVID-19 crisis to begin unveiling completed projects such as the Steeple View housing project on Church St. were the project was completed in March, just before the shutdown.

The $9.2 million, four-story Steeple View project has 35 apartments for the elderly.

Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo said city officials have been working diligently during the COVID-19 shutdown and will be ready when Gov. Tom Wolf gives the okay to reopen. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Michael-Lombardo-Mayor.jpg Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo said city officials have been working diligently during the COVID-19 shutdown and will be ready when Gov. Tom Wolf gives the okay to reopen. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo, right, addresses the crowd gathered at the 36th opening of the Pittston Tomato Festival in 2019. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Michael-Lombardo-Tomato-Festjpg.jpg Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo, right, addresses the crowd gathered at the 36th opening of the Pittston Tomato Festival in 2019. Tony Callaio | file photo