More sporting events called off

May 9, 2020 Sunday Dispatch Sports 0

The sports world continues to undergo changes on all levels during attempts to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a letter posted online Monday, the Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association announced the cancellation of events on the weekend of July 23-24 because of the “uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The events that were wiped out included the Warrior Pride Football Camp for youngsters and the fundraising golf tournament for alumni.

There were also continued developments in Little League Baseball.

The Pennsylvania State Little League Association voted May 2 to cancel all state and section tournaments for this year.

The moves follow Little League International’s April 30 announcement that the Little League World Series and all related regional events had been canceled for 2020.

With no need to find a place on the calendar for the higher-level tournaments, the decisions that have been made to date leave room open for the possibility of local leagues and possibly district tournament action to be conducted later in the spring or summer. That will depend on public health conditions, government decisions on public gatherings and interest within various communities.

Robert Bertoni, district administrator for District 16 and 31, which covers all Little Leagues in Luzerne County, posted an update in a letter on the website for the two districts Tuesday.

“Your presidents and district staff have been working tirelessly to develop a safe play for when, and if, we can begin play,” Bertoni wrote.

Bertoni said the cancellations of the higher-level events provide more flexibility locally.

“Although this is disappointing, it now allows time to develop and form some type of regular season,” Bertoni said. “We continue to monitor the Pennsylvania Department of Health (and) CDC recommendations and receive guidance from Little League to determine a safe starting date and resumption guidelines.”

Bertoni’s letter stated that all District 16/31 Little League activities remain suspended. The goal is to determine a start date or the status of the season on or before June 3.

By Tom Robinson

For Sunday Dispatch