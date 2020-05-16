College sports roundup: Wharton receives golf award from Misericordia

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch
Madeline Wharton, shown while competing for Pittston Area, was honored by Misericordia University. Dispatch file photo

Madeline Wharton, shown while competing for Pittston Area, was honored by Misericordia University.

Madeline Wharton received the women’s Coaches Award Thursday when the Misericordia University athletics department issued its end-of-the-year golf awards.

Wharton, a senior from Wyoming Area, shot a season-best 86 while finishing second overall in a tri-match against Hood and Wilkes. She was medalist with an 88 against Marywood and shot an 89 during a loss to Scranton.

Two Dallas graduates – Colin Bowanko and Alexis Wyandt – were named team Most Valuable Players while Doug Campbell was the men’s Coaches Award recipient. Wyandt earned her award for the third time.

The team played its fall schedule, but the entire spring season was wiped out because of the coronavirus.

Football

Brendan Mozeleski is only halfway through his college career, but the Old Forge graduate landed a spot on the King’s College football all-decade team for the 2010s that is being announced through the program’s Twitter account.

Mozeleski made the team as a specialist.

After playing primarily as a back-up running back as a freshman, Mozeleski started at linebacker as a sophomore in 2019. In both seasons, he made big contributions on the Monarchs special teams.

Mozeleski blocked three kicks, one for a safety, as a freshman. He also returned kickoffs and punts as a freshman and kickoffs as a sophomore when he was busy on defense, making 40 tackles.

At Old Forge, Mozeleski had been the first junior to earn the role of captain in team history along with being the school’s all-time leading rusher. He opened his senior season with five straight games of more than 200 yards on his way to more than 2,000 for the season.