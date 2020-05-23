Anthony Marsico and Lindsey Welsh were the Old Forge students honored as Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar-Athletes.

The LIAA annually recognizes one male and one female athlete at each member school and ultimately awards a scholarship to an overall award winner from the conference.

Marsico was preparing for his fourth year of varsity baseball when the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also played a season of golf.

In baseball, Marsico was a team captain and an honorable mention during all-star selections.

Marsico was on the school’s Envirothon team and is a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to attend Johnson College to study electrical construction and maintenance.

Both Marsico and Welsh were on the school’s peer mediation team.

Welsh plans to play basketball while studying biology in the physicians assistant program at DeSales University.

A two-year varsity captain and four-year letter-winner in both basketball and cross country, Welsh also played two years of softball. The 1,000-point career scorer was a three-year, all-star in basketball and received second-team honors in cross country.

Welsh served as president of the Old Forge chapter of the National Honor Society and a editor/writer for the school newspaper. She also participated in Drama Club and Leo Club.