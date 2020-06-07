🔊 Listen to this

Brandon Matthews is ready to resume professional golf competition after a week at home in northeastern Pennsylvania playing courses with which he is familiar from his formative days in the sport.

The former Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state champion at Pittston Area spent the past week playing at Emanon Country Club in Falls, where he developed his game while playing as part of a family membership, and the Country Club of Scranton in Clarks Summit, where he is currently a member. Matthews said Thursday night that he was planning a Saturday morning round at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter, home course for his Pittston Area team, before heading to play with friends in New Jersey and Philadelphia where he played for Temple University.

Matthews made the week-long visit before returning to his current home state of Florida where his next competition is set for June 15 when he attempts to make it through a Monday qualifier for the Korn Ferry Tour’s King & Bear Classic at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine.

“I’m as ready as I can ever be,” said Matthews, who had been working on his game at the Turtle Creek Club in Tequesta because the south Florida course was able to stay open during the coronavirus outbreak that halted golf tours and other professional sports competition. “My back’s feeling fantastic. My health is great. My golf game is really falling into the right places that I want to see it fall into.

Related Video

“I just can’t wait to get back to competition.”

Matthews will try to get into some Korn Ferry events through the qualifiers after falling short of the earnings needed to maintain his exempt status on the second-highest level of pro golf in North America, behind only the PGA Tour.

“One good week could change your life and you have to keep believing that,” said Matthews, who famously came within one putt of entry into the British Open with his second-place performance at the 2019 Argentina Open.

The Argentina Open is part of the PGA Latinoamerica Tour where Matthews posted his biggest professional victory in 2017 and still has fully exempt status. That is another option for the Dupont native depending on rescheduling developments and other logistics.

One thing Matthews will not concern himself with is how events will look as they return under social distancing guidelines, including whether there will be fans or caddies and whether players will be working with rule adjustments.

“I’m not worried about it all,” Matthews said. “I’m just looking forward to getting going and playing competitive golf. That’s the bottom line.

“Whether I have to carry my own bag, whether I have to play with the pin in, whatever I have to do. I’m just looking forward to getting out there and beating up on some of those boys.”