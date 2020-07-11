While the top two teams in the Baseball U Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League were meeting for the first time Tuesday, the Gray team was controlling third place in the six-team league by moving above the .500 mark.

Orange edged Steel, 4-3, Tuesday at the Pittston Area Primary Center in Hughestown.

Gray defeated Vegas, 11-7, at Covington Township Park in Lackawanna County to head into the weekend two games out of first place.

Former Pittston Area pitcher Tyler Jackson and Hunter Ralston are both members of the Gray team.

A look at the results of games between July 5-7:

Gray 11, Vegas 7

Keystone College standout Nick Carlini continued to lead the Gray offense by going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI Tuesday night.

Carlini is 8-for-18 with hits in every game, including two homers and two doubles.

Wyoming Area graduate Cole Coolbaugh, who is headed to play NCAA Division I baseball at Fairleigh Dickinson, pitched in relief for Vegas. Coolbaugh gave up four hits, six runs (four earned) and four walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Black 4, White 3

Black solidified fourth place in the standings by opening a 4-0 lead after 2½ innings of Tuesday’s game and holding off a late comeback.

Wyoming Area graduate Steve Homza played left field for Black and was 0-for-4. Joe Cencetti, from Pittston Area and Thomas Jefferson University, subbed in at third base, but did not bat.

Lorenzo Febbo, from Old Forge and Mansfield University, pitched an inning of relief in the win. He gave up an earned run on a hit and a walk while striking out two.

Orange 4, Steel 3

The Orange took over first place by scoring a run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Campbell University’s C.J. Peechatka led off with a triple and eventually scored when three of the next four batters drew walks.

Black 6, Vegas 1

Black 15, Vegas 1

Steve Homza reached base four times in Black’s July 5 doubleheader sweep.

The former Central Connecticut State University outfielder was 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in the second game blowout. He was 1-for-4 in the opener.

Joe Cencetti went 0-for-3 for Black in the first game.

Wyoming Area graduate Toby Hallman (Widener) started the second game for Vegas and made it through 2 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs (two earned) while allowing a hit and four walks. He struck out four.

Gray 4, Steel 3

Steel 3, Gray 1

Tyler Jackson pitched for Gray during the second game of the July 5 doubleheader.

The Penn State Harrisburg pitcher worked one inning in relief without allowing an earned run. He did give up three hits and two unearned runs while striking out one.

White 5, Orange 2

Orange 4, White 1

Pittston Area graduate Joe Stella went 0-for-3 for White during the second game of the doubleheader split July 5.