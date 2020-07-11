PIAA clarifies mask usage

July 11, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0
Staff Reports

The PIAA issued a press release July 3 regarding how the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s positions on the wearing of face masks applies to athletes engaged in voluntary out-of-season workouts.

According to the release, “Coaches, athletes, and spectators must wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Athletes are not required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of face coverings, but must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc. and anytime six feet of social distancing is not possible.”

The PIAA instructed schools to amend their plans for the return to sports to include this clarification. As of June, all schools were required to have their plans for the return to sports posted on a public website prior to being allowed to return to voluntary offseason workouts for the first time since sports were shut down in March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the press release, this order on face masks “must be implemented immediately.” Plan approval, if necessary, should then occur at the next board meeting.