Pittston Area graduate Brandon Matthews shot 5-under-par, 67 Monday at Briggs Ranch in Texas, but it was not good enough to get through qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour’s TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.

Matthews, currently playing out of Florida, had six birdies and just one bogey. He played the last six holes in 3-under and was also 3-under-par on the course’s par-5s.

The 25-year-old from Dupont is trying to land a spot in a Korn Ferry event for the first time this year. He played one PGA Tour event, missing the cut in his tour debut prior to the season being interrupted by the coronavirus.

Matthews finished tied for 25th out of 158 in one of two Monday qualifiers for the Korn Ferry event. There were just four spots available and Matthews finished three shots out of a four-way playoff for the last two of those spots.

Related Video

Texas players landed three of the four spots at Briggs Ranch and one of the four available spots at The Quarry where it took a round of 63 or better to qualify.