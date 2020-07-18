🔊 Listen to this

Local Little Leagues are free to resume activity after a recommended suspension of activities for one week.

Pennsylvania District 16-31 administrator Bob Bertoni called for the shutdown in an e-mail July 13 at 5 p.m. League presidents from around the districts, which cover almost all of Luzerne County, met Thursday night to discuss the suspension and were cleared to go back to games Monday.

“After careful considerations and discussion with my ADAs and polling league presidents, I am recommending all Little League activity be suspended for at least seven days,” Bertoni said in the e-mail. “We have had a number of students test positive in our district, and we are getting a lot of reports of people traveling outside the state to areas where they need to quarantine for 14 days, which they are not following.”

Bertoni said at the time that the suspension is a recommendation only but “it’s a big mistake if they don’t.” He declined to give details for the advised shutdown.

Bertoni had given the 18 leagues permission to resume activities on June 19, the day Luzerne County moved into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All 18 leagues are in Luzerne County. Leagues in the Berwick and Hazleton areas are also in Luzerne County, but are in other Little League districts.

Little Leagues could not begin playing games until two weeks later, making July 3 the earliest possible starting date for a season. They were expected to adhere to policies of the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing and limiting attendance.

The Little League World Series and regional tournaments that lead up to it were canceled for this year during the spring as part of the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The state tournament was later canceled and, in May, District 16 canceled all all-star tournament play, leaving the late-starting season open for just local league play.

Gov. Wolf tightened state restrictions Wednesday, again limiting outdoor gatherings to 250. That announcement was made prior to the district presidents meeting.

Greater Wyoming Area Little League officials posted the latest update on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.

The post read, in part: “We are officially cleared to resume baseball activities on Monday, July 20. While we are OK to restart, we must remain vigilant and continue to follow the guidelines set forth in our Resumption of Play Safety Plan. All games will be pushed back one week.”

In a shorter post on its Facebook page, the Greater Pittston Area Little League also informed the public that games resume Monday. The post indicated that coaches will be contacting players with additional details.