Cryan ninth in junior tour championship

July 31, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0

Fox Hill Country Club member Martin Cryan finished ninth in the Anthracite Golf Association Junior Tour Tournament of Champions.

Cryan, the defending champion, shot 75 Monday at Fox Hill to end the day in a day for fifth place, but then shot 83 in Tuesday’s final round at Huntsville Golf Club.

The Forty Fort resident tied for sixth out of 24 players in the Lawler Tour’s stop at Berwick Golf Club when he shot 78 July 17, then was tied for fifth out of 32 with a 76 at Valley Country Club July 22.

– Tom Robinson