PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston YMCA in collaboration with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) will conduct a free youth tennis clinic on Monday at Pittston Area Middle School tennis courts on New St., Pittston.

The program will be free to all children from 5-years-old to 12-years-old; no previous tennis experience necessary.

Five-years-old to 7-years-old group will play from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and the 8-years-old to 12-years-old group will play from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Former Division II college player, high school tennis coach and tennis instructor Tiffany Callaio will conduct both sessions focusing on small activities allowing for fun as well as introducing children to the sport.

“The goal of the program is to provide a sporting opportunity for Greater Pittston children to learn to play a lifelong sport free,” Janelle Drach, Greater Pittston YMCA executive director, said. “We are looking into the possibility of hosting additional free clinics this coming fall as well as hosting indoor lessons during winter months.”

“This is a great opportunity for children to learn the sport of tennis, which is a game that could be play for an entire lifetime,” Callaio said. “I look forward to being able to introduce tennis to a new generation of possible tennis stars.”

Pre-registration is required and can be done by emailing Drach at jdrach@greaterpittstonymca.org or by visiting the Greater Pittston YMCA Facebook event page. Once there, click on the Google link to register online.

Tennis has been noted as a very low risk COVID activity, but for safety precautions, the YMCA is asking parents to provide youth masks that may need to be worn during small group conversations. Callaio and tennis instructors will provide ample space for participants during the clinic. Equipment will be cleaned in-between sessions to ensure safety.

A rain date will be announced should inclement weather occur.

“Additionally, fall programming at the YMCA are currently rapidly approaching with a mix of in-person programming and virtual offerings for our families and youth,” Drach added. “Our primary goal is finding ways to stay engaged with our families while also providing safe and fun activities for them to take part in.”