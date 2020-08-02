Steve Homza had a hit, walk, run and two stolen bases Tuesday night while helping Black knock off first-place Orange, 9-6, in a Baseball U Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer Baseball League game at Keystone College’s Christy Mathewson Field.

The Wyoming Area graduate, who plays at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Central Connecticut State, played left field in the game.

Teammate Lorenzo Febbo, from Old Forge and Mansfield University, struggled while pitching one inning after the Black used an eighth-run bottom of the fifth to take a 9-2 lead. Febbo gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out one.

A recap of other games July 25-28.

Steel 3, Vegas 0

Cole Coolbaugh worked the last 2 1/3 innings for Vegas in the Tuesday loss to Steel at Covington Township Park.

Coolbaugh, a Wyoming Area graduate who is headed to Fairleigh Dickinson, gave up a hit, two walks and two runs while striking out four.

White 3, Gray 3

The Tuesday evening game at Pittston Area Primary Center in Hughestown ended in a tie after seven innings.

Tyler Jackson, from Pittston Area and Penn State Harrisburg, struck out three in 1 2/3 innings for Gray as the second of five pitchers. The strikeouts helped him limit White to a run on five hits. He did not walk a batter.

Steel 3, Black 0

Steel 5, Black 4

Steel regained sole possession of first place with the July 25 doubleheader sweep at Hilldale Park in Plains Township.

Homza had one of just three Black hits in the opener. He again played left field while Pittston Area graduate Joe Cencetti, who is headed to Thomas Jefferson University, played second base and went 0-for-2.

Homza went 0-for-1 coming off the bench in the second game.

Orange 7, Gray 4

Gray 2, Orange 1

Pittston Area graduate Hunter Ralston threw five strong innings for Gray in the second game of the doubleheader, leaving it in position where it could rally late for the win.

The University of Scranton right-hander continue a strong season by giving up just one run on five hits. He struck out two and walked one.

Tyler Jackson gave up two hits on a run while pitching an inning for Gray in the first game.

Vegas 6, White 4

White 6, Vegas 3

Gino Mariggi and Cole Coolbaugh each pitched well in losses by their teams.

Mariggi, pitching against the team with which he started the season, worked two innings for White in the opener of the July 25 doubleheader. The Ursinus pitcher from Pittston Area struck out four while allowing just one hit, two walks and an unearned run.

Coolbaugh worked two scoreless innings. He struck out three while yielding two hits and a walk.