Brandon Matthews got off to a strong start in the PGA’s new LOCALiQ Series.

The Pittston Area graduate shot 11-under-par, 205 Wednesday through Friday to finish tied for ninth in the Alpharetta Classic, the first of eight events designed to replace the PGA’s three international tours that were called off this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bryson Nimmer shot 68-64-62 for a 22-under-par, 194 and a four-stroke victory.

“You have to make birdies quickly out here,” Nimmer said after playing himself into contention Thursday. “There are 144 players from three different tours, so you know someone’s going to go low.”

Playing in a field that drew players from 20 different countries, the 26-year-old from Dupont got rolling midway through the first round and finished the first day tied for third.

Matthews started on the back nine and was 1-over through seven holes before stringing together six straight birdies from 17 through 4. After four pars in a row, Matthews closed with another birdie for a 5-under, 31 on his second nine and a 6-under, 66 for the round.

The second round featured players aiming for spots in the top 55 and ties to make the cut and get a chance to play in the final round.

Matthews was never more than a stroke from par either way in a round that featured three birdies and three bogeys. He again closed with a birdie, this time on 18, to finish even at 72 and go into the final round tied for 32nd.

By shooting 67 Friday, Matthews climbed 23 spots into the top 10.

It was not easy.

Two straight bogeys to start the day had Matthews moving in the wrong direction.

After playing the final 11 holes in 7-under Wednesday, Matthews closed by going 7-under over the final 12 holes. He made five birdies in six holes, stretching from the front to the back nine, then finished with consecutive to birdies to move up through the ranks, gaining 14 of the spots in the final two holes.

Matthews made his PGA Tour debut this year in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on a sponsor’s invitation in response to the sportsmanship and compassion he famously showed during a playoff loss in the 2019 Argentine Open – with a British Open berth on the line. He has played in 45 events in the Korn Ferry Tour, the top feeder to the PGA Tour, and 13 more in the PGA Latinoamerica Tour, where he has a win and the playoff loss on one of the tours the LOCALiQ Series is replacing.

The winner of the LOCALiQ Series Order of Merit will earn a start in a 2020 or 2021 PGA Tour event.

The top 78 players in the Race to the Bahamas Points Standings from the seven 54-hole tournaments being played in Georgia, Florida and Alabama will earn spots in the LOCALiQ Series Championship, a 72-hole event to be played at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

The first seven tournaments each have a total purse of $100,000.