While Pittston Area athletes were going through their first week of practice, a series of three meetings was determining whether they would eventually be able to proceed into competition.

The official decision came at a virtual school board meeting conducted Thursday night, but two earlier meetings cleared the way for that to happen.

The Pittston Area School Board voted 9-0 to allow extracurricular activities, including fall sports, to occur as long as parents of all participants sign an assumption of risk and waiver of liability form.

Board members held one executive session Tuesday, then another Thursday that included the athletic directors, head coaches and activity advisors.

The golf team played at Dallas Friday and other teams practiced.

Assistant athletic director Joe Struckus said the waivers were being distributed Friday, but athletes would be required to have them returned before participating any day after that.

“There was question about whether we were moving forward,” said Struckus, who also coaches girls cross country. “We were hearing from the board, they were worried about certain aspects and wanted to re-look at certain things, just to make sure our athletes were protected.”

Struckus said he thinks the meeting with coaches, earlier in the day than the board meeting, helped alleviate many of the concerns.

“I think when they talked to our fall coaches and heard what the protocols were and how the kids were reacted to them, I think that helped,” Struckus said. “They were happy to hear that our kids were following the protocols, listening and social distancing and that our coaches are willing — and they always are — to put our kids in situations to succeed.”

Students involved in marching band and cheerleading were also covered in the decision.

Struckus said various schools around the Wyoming Valley Conference have to rely on each other to keep the activities as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every school pretty much has the same protocols in place,” he said. “ … We’re all in the same boat here. One case is going to affect every school.

“If one school shuts down, that’s going to affect everyone’s schedule, that’s going to affect playing people, it’s going to affect everything. You have to put your trust that everyone is doing everything that is needed.”

Prior to Thursday night’s vote, superintendent Kevin Booth read comments from concerned citizens. The majority favored sports, but some questioned allowing sports when students are not allowed in school and others asked why students could not come to school by signing the same kind of waiver needed for sports and other activities.

Following the vote, school board president Frank Serino thanked those who expressed their thoughts on the subject.

“Your comments have been heard,” he said. “There isn’t anything anyone has said that hasn’t already been considered and discussed. With that, I will say this: That as part of allowing sports to go on, our intention is that at any point at any time that there is an incident or an occurrence, the board will reconvene to reconsider its position as to whether sports will progress.”

Times Leader reporter Mark Guydish also contributed to this report.