YATESVILLE — Pittston Area’s struggles continued Friday night.

Hazleton Area pitched its first shutout in two-plus seasons Friday night when the Cougars forced three turnovers and came up with three sacks in a 21-0 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 victory over Pittston Area at Charley Trippi Stadium.

The Cougars improved to 2-2 with their second consecutive win after two close losses. The Patriots fell to 0-3.

“We can play with people,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said. “We just have to get over the hump and beat some people. I don’t think there is anybody we can’t play with.”

The shutout was Hazleton Area’s first since a 35-0 victory over Crestwood in Week 10 of the 2017 season.

“What I said to the team was we put our defense in some bad spots tonight with some crucial turnovers and mistakes,” Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman said, “but our defense continued to battle.”

The Hazleton Area offense put together an 18-play drive that started late in the first quarter and ate up nearly eight minutes of the second quarter, but ended with a missed 31-yard field goal attempt. Pittston Area’s David Behm and David Sudo came up big with consecutive sacks after the Cougars moved to the Patriots 1.

Pittston Area, though, couldn’t take advantage of the defensive stand and ran just three plays before Hazleton Area’s Connor Kundrat blocked a punt. Running back Kevin Meluskey scored on the next play from the 4 and the Cougars took a 7-0 lead into halftime.

The blocked punt was part of a big game by Kundrat. The sophomore linebacker intercepted a pass in the end zone on the final play of the first half after teammate Matt Cusatis battled the ball to him. He also recovered a fumble and had two sacks.

“He’s only a sophomore and he’s a guy who is eager to continue to learn and get better every single week,” Buchman said.

Despite a one-score deficit, Pittston Area’s second half was like its other two this season. The Patriots were down 17-14 against Berwick in their opener and lost 37-14. Last week, they managed just seven points after halftime and lost 26-24 to Wyoming Valley West.

The Patriots drove to the Hazleton Area 34 on their first possession of the third quarter, only to fumble away the ball. The Cougars fumbled it back on the next play, but Pittston Area lost another fumble five plays later at the Hazleton Area 22.

Hazleton Area scored four plays after the second Pittston Area fumble on a 19-yard run by Matt Buchman, the coach’s brother who rushed for 102 yards on 20 carries. Senior running back Dante Matarella capped the scoring with a 1-yard plunge early in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots moved to the Hazleton Area 13 on their final drive of the game, but the ending was all too familiar with quarterback P.J. Pisano being harassed by a relentless pass rush, resulting in two incompletions.

BY THE NUMBERS

Hazleton Area had statistical advantages of 15-8 in first downs, 111-63 in rushing yards and 217-201 in total offense. … Both teams ran 55 offensive plays but were limited by the opposing defenses to fewer than four yards per play. … Pittston Area’s David Behm was the game’s leading receiver, catching four passes for 93 yards. … Bryheem Patterson led the Patriots in rushing with 30 yards on nine carries, caught two passes for 32 years and hit his only pass attempt for 31 yards.

UP NEXT

Two teams coming off shutout losses meet Friday night at Charley Trippi Stadium. Dallas, a Class 4A state finalist last season, suffered its first loss of the season, 42-0, after scoring 82 points while winning the first two games. R.J. Wren threw six touchdown passes for Dallas in those two wins. Pittston Area is 0-3.