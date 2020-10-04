Pittston Area golf coach Jason Miller is confident that Zack Valeski can compete among the top golfers in District 2.

Halfway through Monday’s Wyoming Valley Conference qualifier for the district event, it appeared that Valeski might not even get the chance.

Valeski recovered in time to qualify comfortably at Fox Hill Country Club, the team’s home course.

Highlighted by an eagle at the par-5, 14th hole, Valeski lowered his score by eight strokes – nine in relation to par – on the back nine to move on to the District 2 Individual Golf Championships scheduled for Monday morning at Elkview Country Club.

Related Video

Valeski’s 84 was the lowest among the three Pittston Area golfers and one Wyoming Area golfer that were able to get through predistricts.

Tyler Wassel shot 89 and will join his Pittston Area teammate in the Class 3A boys division.

Jordyn Ruane’s 98 put the Pittston Area senior in the district tournament for the first time in Class 3A girls.

Wyoming Area’s J.T. Gober followed up a round of 88 by making it through a playoff to get into the Class 2A boys field.

“He’s our best golfer and one of the best in the district,” Miller said of Valeski. “ … He plays the front nine every day and it was one of his worst rounds.”

Valeski, however, was able to recover from playing the front nine in 11-over-par, 46.

After three consecutive pars, Valeski shook off his first bogey of the back nine to put a 3-wood within three feet of the cup for the eagle at 14. He finished the back with a 2-over-par, 38.

The 84 was good for 11th place among the 36 players pursuing the conference’s 16 berths in the Class 3A field.

Wassel’s 89 left him 14th, one shot above the three-way playoff for the final two spots.

“He was pretty consistent,” Miller said. “He went par-bogey the last two holes to make it by one shot.”

Miller said there was no way for Wassel to know what score he needed as he finished up on 11 and 12.

Karl Pecha’s 92 left him tied for 20th and unable to qualify. Frankie Nocito shot a 95.

Ruane’s progress in her senior season was notable in that she could earn her first district appearance despite an off day. She recently finished as medalist in a conference match, shooting 39 on the front nine on Senior Day.

“She’s been hitting the ball really well lately,” Miller said. “ … She’s made a lot of progress.”

Girls entered the day knowing they needed to shoot 100 or better to qualify. They did not have to worry about the place in which they finished.

Ruane was tied for sixth as eight of 13 Class 3A girls advanced.

Gober found himself in a four-way tie for the last three available Class 2A boys spots as 14 players in the 29-player field qualified.

Matt Barber and Hayden Brunn, both from Hanover Area, joined Gober in coming up with pars on 1, the first playoff hole to gain the spots over Lake-Lehman’s Gavin Ruger.

Matt Sorick from Wyoming Area tied for 17th with a 90.

Defending district champions Logan Paczewski from Dallas (Class 3A boys) and Colleen McCance from Hanover Area (Class 2A girls) were among the four medalists.

Paczewski had the day’s best score, a 72. McCance had a 79.

Lake-Lehman’s Michael Sholtis shot 74 to lead the Class 2A boys and Hazleton Area’s Isabelle Ritz shot 86 to lead Class 3A girls.