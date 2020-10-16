District 2 has released its playoff format for high school football.

Here is a breakdown of each classification.

CLASS A: The District 2 champion will be Old Forge as Holy Cross has opted out of title considerations.

Old Forge will play the District 1 champion on either Nov. 6 or 7 in the first round of the state playoffs. The game will be at Old Forge.

Related Video

CLASS 2A: The District 2 champion will be determined by power rankings after a majority of D2-2A schools polled decided it didn’t want to disrupt the final weekend of the regular season Oct. 30-31.

The District 2 champion will host the District 12 champion on either Nov. 6 or 7 in the first round of the state playoffs.

CLASS 3A: The top-two teams in the power rankings will play either Nov. 6 or 7 for the District 2 championship at a site of the higher ranked team.

The District 2 champion will host the District 3 champion either Nov. 13 or 14 in the state playoffs.

CLASS 4A: The top-two teams in the power rankings will play either Nov. 6 or 7 for the District 2 championship at a site of the higher ranked team.

The District 2 champion will host the District 4 champion either Nov. 13 or 14 in the state playoffs.

CLASS 5A: Wyoming Valley West is the only remaining team in what was to be a District 2/11 subregional. Abington Heights, the other District 2 team, decided not to play football this season due to COVID-19 concerns.

District 11 has decided not to participate in the state playoffs and will hold its own district tournaments.

Wyoming Valley West won’t play the weekend of Nov. 6-7. The Spartans will enter the state playoffs the weekend of Nov. 13-14 and play at the District 6 or District 10 champion.

District 6 is in the central part of the state. District 10 is the northwest corner.

CLASS 6A: The majority of the District 6 Class 6A schools were in favor of restructuring the final weekend of the regular season – Oct. 30-31 – in order to play a championship game. District 4 Williamsport is no longer a part of the District 2 Class 6A playoffs.

The D2-6A power rankings will end after games played the weekend of Oct. 23-24. The top Class 6A team will host the second-ranked Class 6A team the weekend of Oct. 30-31 for the championship.

The District 2 Class 6A champion will travel to either District 4 Williamsport or the District 6 champion the weekend of Nov. 6-7 for a first-round state playoff game.

NON-PLAYOFF TEAMS: District 2 teams which don’t make the postseason will be allowed to arraign extra regular-season games the weekends of Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 13-14.