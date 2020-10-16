The Pittston Area and Williamsport football game scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled.

Williamsport athletic director Sean McCann sent notice via email about 10 a.m.

McCann wrote: “We just received notice from Pittston Area High School, due to COVID-19 concerns, they are cancelling the varsity football game scheduled tonight, with Pittston at Williamsport. The game will not be played this year.”

Williamsport added that its home game with Dallas on Oct. 23 will be played.

The game is the second this week on the Wyoming Valley Conference schedule to be cancelled. Holy Redeemer at Tunkhannock was called off due to a COVID-19 issue at Redeemer. Tunkhannock picked up Dunmore for Friday night.

Also, the Crestwood at Hanover Area game scheduled for Friday night was cancelled last week. Hanover Area suspended athletics due to positive COVID-19 tests within the school district.