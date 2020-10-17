PA takes division lead; WA shuts out state champs

Pittston Area continues to make the most of divisional realignment in Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey.

And, the Lady Patriots continue to find ways to separate themselves from their top competition by the slimmest of margins.

Pittston Area regained sole possession of first place in Division 2 Tuesday night, breaking a first-place tie with visiting Wallenpaupack by scoring on a penalty corner in the final minute for a 2-1 victory.

In the first meeting between the two teams, the Lady Patriots earned consecutive penalty corners with time expired and converted the second into the game-winning goal.

“It was very similar to the first time we played them,” coach Kate Connors said.

Morgan Hilbert scored the goal with no time left for a 5-4 victory in the first meeting and she struck again in the rematch, connecting with 13 seconds left off a Kaitlyn Bucci assist.

Bucci broke a scoreless tie three minutes into the second half, but Wallenpaupack rallied to tie on a late goal.

Pittston Area connected on its 14th penalty corner attempt of the game to produce the victory.

Arianna Pisano made three saves for the win in goal.

“Our defense had a great game,” Connors said. “Amber Jenkins and Catherine Zaladonis played a huge role.”

The win left Pittston Area at 5-1 in Division 2. It led by one-half game over Wallenpaupack and Nanticoke, both 5-2, heading into a Friday afternoon game at Berwick.

The latest divisional win continues a major turnaround for the Lady Patriots, who entered the season on a 36-game WVC losing streak, all as a Division 1 member, including two straight winless seasons in the division.

Crestwood 5, Pittston Area 2

Crestwood defeated host Pittston Area in a non-league game Thursday.

Bella Giardina and Jianna Eike scored for the Lady Patriots. Jess Kobi and Kaitlyn Bucci had assists.

Pittston Area fell to 5-6 overall and sixth in the eight-way ratings race for seeding in the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional playoffs.

Wyoming Area 7, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Hat tricks by Makenzie Switzer and Kayla Kiwak carried Wyoming Area to Wednesday’s home field rout in the WVC Division 1 game.

The Lady Warriors posted their ninth straight shutout. They have not been scored on in regulation in 12 games.

Wyoming Area is 9-1 for second place in Division 1 and 12-1 overall for second place among nine teams pursuing eight District 2 Class A playoff berths.

Barring an upset elsewhere, Wyoming Area’s final league game, Monday at Lake-Lehman, will determine second place in Division 1.

Wyoming Area 2, Wyoming Valley West 0

Carly Saranchuk made four saves as Wyoming Area shut out the defending state Class 2A champions at home Monday in a WVC Division 1 game.

Kayla Kiwak scored one goal and assisted Makenzie Switzer on the other.

Wyoming Area controlled play, leading 11-4 in shots and 13-2 in penalty corners.

Hazleton Area 6, Pittston Area 2

Visiting Hazleton Area won the non-league game Oct. 9.