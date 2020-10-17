🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area made it all the way to the final day of the regular season in contention for the Wyoming Valley Conference boys cross country title.

Lake-Lehman ended those title hopes, however, by completing its unbeaten season with the help of a 24-33 victory over the Warriors in a WVC cluster meet Wednesday at Misericordia University’s Letterkenny Fields, which serves as the Dallas home course.

The Black Knights went 3-0 in the meet, including the win in the showdown between the teams that entered the day in the top two spots in the standings of the 17-team conference.

Wyoming Area slipped from second to third in the standings and finished at 14-2. The final place for the Warriors will be determined when Holy Redeemer (11-1) is able to complete it season.

Tavian McKenna from Wyoming Valley West finished first in 16:58.

Wyoming Area’s Michael Branley was second, completing the 3.1-mile course in 17:19.

Lake-Lehman’s Nick Hockenbury and Chandler Longstreth finished third and fourth.

Jacob Katulka was seventh, Kyle Emsley 12th and Patrick Branley 14th for Wyoming Area in the six-team meet.

Lake-Lehman also defeated Dallas, 19-38, and Wyoming Seminary, 16-47.

Wyoming Area defeated Tunkhannock, 20-40, and Wyoming Valley West, 21-36.

MORE BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Pittston Area 1-1

Pittston Area split with two opponents during a four-way WVC meet Wednesday at Kirby Park.

The Patriots (3-10) defeated Nanticoke, 7-11, and lost to Holy Redeemer, 18-45.

Hanover Area did not compete in the meet because of the temporary COVID-19 related shutdown of its athletic program.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Wyoming Area 1-2

Madelyn Keating and Aubriana Marranca finished first and second in the six-team meet, but with only four runners in action, Wyoming Area was beaten by two of its three opponents in Wednesday’s WVC cluster meet.

Keating completed the Letterkenny Fields course in 20:54 to win by more than a minute.

Wyoming Area defeated Wyoming Valley West, 17-19, based on the four runners each team entered.

The Lady Warriors also lost to Lake-Lehman, 25-32, and Tunkhannock, 27-30.

Wyoming Area finished 7-8 in the WVC.

Pittston Area 1-1

Pittston Area’s Molly Fetchko finished second in a four-way meet at Kirby Park, which was won by Holy Redeemer’s Anna Capaci.

The Lady Patriots (8-6) defeated Nanticoke, 18-41, but lost to Holy Redeemer, 18-44.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 7, Pittston Area 1

Krystal Haertter had three goals and two assists as Wilkes-Barre Area won at home in Thursday night’s WVC Division 1 game.

Katelyn Wesp’s goal lifted Pittston Area into a 1-1 tie midway through the first half.

Pittston Area fell to 1-9 in the division, but is 3-10 overall and holding on to the last of eight spots in the 12-team race for the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Valley West scored twice in the last 26 minutes to pull away from host Pittston Area in Tuesday’s WVC Division 1 game.

The Lady Spartans had a 17-8 advantage. The Lady Patriots led in corner kicks, 2-1.

Kendall Tigue made 11 saves in the loss.

Holy Redeemer 1, Wyoming Area 0

Bella Granteed’s overtime goal and Marie Lombardi’s five saves allowed Holy Redeemer to protect its WVC Division 2 lead with Monday’s shutout at home.

Sydney Kruszka had nine saves for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area is 5-2-1 in the division and 6-5-1 overall. It is third in both the division race and the seeding race for the eight-team District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

Wyoming Area 4, Nanticoke 0

The Wyoming Area defense allowed just two shots on goal and one corner kick during the Oct. 10 home-field win in a WVC Division 2 game.

Four different players scored goals with Halle Kranson assisting on three of them.

Anna Wisnewski opened the second-half scoring with an unassisted goal for a 2-0 lead.

Nicole Donvito, Brooke Evelock and Hannah Fairchild also scored.

Sydney Kruszka made two saves for the shutout.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Pittston Area 0

Berwick remained unbeaten with Thursday’s 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of the WVC match at Pittston Area.

Syra Reza had 13 digs and two kills for Pittston Area. Tiara George had 18 assists and 10 digs. Emilee Shaw had nine digs and five kills.

The Lady Patriots are 7-5, all in WVC play, and fifth in the 11-way race for eight District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional tournament berths.

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

Hazleton Area’s 25-21, 25-11, 25-19, home-court victory Thursday left Wyoming Area winless in the WVC and overall.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area won a set for the first time this season, but Wyoming Valley West rallied for a 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-10 victory in Tuesday’s WVC match.

Lake-Lehman 3, Wyoming Area 0

Lake-Lehman rolled to a 25-8, 25-14, 25-12 win at Wyoming Area Oct. 9.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 1, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Seminary remained unbeaten in WVC Division 2 by posting its fourth straight shutout Thursday at Wyoming Area.

The last time the Blue Knights allowed a goal was in a 2-1 win over Wyoming Area in the first meeting between the two teams.

The Warriors slipped to 5-4-1 in the division. They are 8-4-1 and third among 12 teams chasing eight District 2 Class 2A playoff berths.

Berwick 2, Pittston Area 1

Kaden Rowan scored in the first minute on an assist from Conner Mulhern, but Pittston Area could not hold on in Wednesday’s WVC Division 1 home game.

Lochlan Messner had 11 saves for the Patriots, who are 1-9 in the division and 3-11 overall.

Wyoming Area 2, Tunkhannock 2

Thad Erzar scored late in regulation to lift Wyoming Area into a tie on the road in a WVC Division 2 game Tuesday.

Kendall Heck scored the other goal for the Warriors on a penalty kick.

Hazleton Area 5, Pittston Area 0

Alex Castiglia scored twice as Hazleton Area hammered visiting Pittston Area in Monday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Valley West shut out host Pittston Area Oct. 9 in the WVC Division 1 game.