Pittston Area will play at Tamaqua at 7 p.m. Friday in a high school football game scheduled due to a pair of COVID-19 situations.

In another schedule change, Dallas will play at Williamsport at 1 p.m. Saturday instead of Friday night. Williamsport picked up a game for Tuesday night against Harrisburg, necessitating the change of the Dallas game.

Pittston Area was scheduled to play at Wilkes-Barre Area on Friday night, but COVID-19 issues within the WBA school district forced the cancellation of the game. WBA also canceled its game with Berwick this past Saturday.

Tamaqua had North Schuylkill originally scheduled for Friday night. North Schuylkill, though, had a football player test positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 16. After doing trace contacting, 21 North Schuylkill students and 47 individuals in the football program were placed under a 14-day quarantine according to the school district’s website.

In another scheduling note, Scranton is at Hanover Area at 1 p.m. Saturday. Some schedules have the game listed as being played at Scranton.