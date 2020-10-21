🔊 Listen to this

The Pittston Area School District has shut down its football program, canceling the final two games of the season because of a COVID-19 situation. while Wyoming Valley West at Hazleton Area has been cancelled Friday night because of positive COVID-19 tests with two Wyoming Valley West high school students.

All other Pittston Area sports teams will continue playing. Wyoming Valley West will resume school activities Monday.

The Patriots were scheduled to play Friday at Tamaqua, which was a replacement for Wilkes-Barre Area on the schedule. WBA canceled that game earlier this week and a game at Berwick last week because of COVID-19 issues.

Pittston Area also canceled its game Oct. 30 with Wyoming Area, a cross-river rivalry that has played annually since 1967. Wyoming Area athletic director Joe Pizano tweeted that Wyoming Area will play Wyoming Valley West on Oct. 30 contingent on the Spartans not having a game. Wyoming Valley West is currently scheduled to play WBA on Oct. 30.

Pittston Area (0-4) also lost its season opener when Holy Redeemer suspended sports because of COVID-19. The Patriots returned to practice Monday after cancelling their game with Williamsport last Friday .

Elsewhere in the WVC, Dallas canceled all after-school activities on Wednesday because of a confirmed COVID-19 case. A message on the district website stated a Dallas High School student tested positive and was last on the campus on Oct. 16.

Dallas cross country runners participated in the Wyoming Valley Conference Coaches Meet on Wednesday because the boys were already on the course and the girls were about to begin before the school district found out about the positive test.

Holy Cross, Redeemer moved

The Holy Cross at Holy Redeemer game has been moved to 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday night, but the stadium became available when the Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area game was canceled.