Wyoming Area’s Adam Sigman (88) celebrates Vincenzo Giambra’s touchdown in the first quarter Friday night.

Wyoming Area quarterback Jake Williams gets stopped at the 1-yard line on a 17-yard run.

Sincere Shiloh (7) barely hangs onto the ball with Wyoming Area’s Rocco Pizano defending. Shiloh raced to the 1-yard line before being tackled.

NANTICOKE — Joe Fox steadily piled up yardage with an impressive night running the ball for Nanticoke Area.

Drew Mruk, Vincenzo Giambra and Leonardo Haros made sure Wyoming Area’s running game put points on the scoreboard.

Mruk, Giambra and Haros combined for five touchdowns and more than 15 yards per carry while leading Wyoming Area to a 42-7 Wyoming Valley Conference victory Friday night.

“Up front, I think we did well,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “When you have three guys who are going to run downhill for you and that complement each other in those aspects of the game, we’re also happy with that.”

The strong Wyoming Area ground game drove the ball when needed and made sure the Warriors made the most of it when the defense and special teams created good field position.

Wyoming Area (4-3) scored twice after taking over in Nanticoke Area territory and once from midfield while building a 29-0 halftime lead.

Fox carried 29 times for 179 yards for the Trojans, who crossed midfield four times and moved into the red zone twice in the first three quarters without scoring.

“He ran hard,” Spencer said. “We definitely respect the game he played tonight.”

Wyoming Area’s defense came up the key stops and Mruk and Giambra ran for two touchdowns each in the first half.

Neither carried in the second half when Haros took over at tailback and had 123 yards on six carries.

Haros scored on a 55-yard run to cover 80 yards in two plays after Adam Sigman’s end zone interception.

Sigman had sent the game into the Mercy Rule earlier in the third quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jake Williams.

Giambra’s 23-yard run and two-point conversion run, following a Nanticoke Area penalty, opened the scoring midway through the first quarter.

Nanticoke Area fumbled a fourth-down, shot-gun snap and had to fall on the ball at its 35.

Wyoming Area scored four plays later on Mruk’s 1-yard run.

Sigman’s rush caused a bad punt and sent Wyoming Area up at midfield. From there, Mruk had runs of 10 and 32 yards before scoring from the 6 for a 22-0 lead.

Blaise Sokach-Minnick returned an interception 16 yards to the Nanticoke Area 29 and Giambra scored from there on the next play with 7:43 left in the half.

Mruk stepped in front of a pitch in the Nanticoke Area backfield to create another threat before halftime, but Aidan Jaskulski intercepted for Nanticoke Area.

Nanticoke Area (1-6) broke the shutout on an 8-yard run by quarterback Mike Marcella with 7:52 left.

Wyoming Area 42, Nanticoke Area 7

Wyoming Area`15`14`13`0 — 42

Nanticoke Area`0`0`0`7 — 7

First quarter

WA – Vincenzo Giambra 23 run (Giambra run), 6:13

WA – Drew Mruk 1 run (Sydney Kruszka kick), 0:47.8

Second quarter

WA – Mruk 6 run (Jayden Rusyn kick), 9:16

WA – Giambra 29 run (Kruszka kick), 7:43

Third quarter

WA – Adam Sigman 11 pass from Jake Williams (kick failed), 9:20

WA – Leonardo Haros 55 run (Kruszka kick), 2:11

Fourth quarter

NAN – Mike Marcella 8 run (Sophia Lukowski kick), 7:52

Team statistics`WA`NAN

First downs`17`14

Rushes-yards`33-377`45-228

Passing yards`21`37

Total yards`398`265

Passing`3-6-1`1-8-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-3

Punts-avg.`0-0`2-14.5

Fumbles-lost`0-0`2-1

Penalties-yards`3-20`3-17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WA, Haros 8-133, Mruk 7-82, Giambra 3-64, Nico Sciandra 3-35, Williams 4-34, John Morgan 3-12, Daniel Angus 3-10, Colby Gashi 1-6, Keegan Rusyn 1-2, Joe Marranca 1-minus 1. NAN, Joe Fox 29-179, Aidan Jaskulski 2-31, Seth Raymer 5-15, Ayden Everett 2-9, Ashton Brozusky 1-5, Dylan Tuthill 1-minus 2, Marcella 5-minus 9.

PASSING — WA, Williams 3-5-1-21, Morgan 0-1-0-0. NAN, Marcella 1-8-1-37.

RECEIVING — WA, Rocco Pizano 1-15, Sigman 1-11, Rusyn 1-minus 5. NAN, Sincere Shiloh 1-37.

INTERCEPTIONS — WA, Blaise Sokach-Minnick 1-16, Sigman 1-0. NAN, Jaskulski 1-13.