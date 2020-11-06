Keating claims district title in first year as distance runner

🔊 Listen to this

By Tom Robinson

For Sunday Dispatch

The course was the same and conditions certainly had not changed for the better.

The runner Madelyn Keating had to beat also turned out to be the same.

Related Video

Keating had to find something different between her two trips to the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen to compete for a cross country championship.

The Wyoming Area sophomore, in her first year in the sport, concentrated on matters away from the course, altering her diet and water intake leading up to the race and increasing the amount of stretching she did the night before the event.

After instituting every advance adjustment she could, Keating made the most of those changes on race day, pulling away over the final half-mile to defeat Wyoming Valley Conference champion Madison Dewees from Holy Redeemer for the first time in three tries and capture the Class 2A girls title in the District 2 Cross Country Championships.

Keating arrived at the finish line of the 3.1-mile course in 19:48.3, more than 50 seconds faster than her WVC Meet time 11 days earlier and 12 seconds ahead of Dewees.

“My plan for districts was to stay in the front, so I was a lot more confident,” Keating, who had been third in the conference, said in a telephone interview.

A group of seven runners thinned to five late in the first mile with Western Wayne’s Madison Kammer leading in 6:13.9, but Keating and teammate Aubriana Marranca, Dewees and Honesdale’s Brenna Dahlgren all within less than three seconds of first.

Soon after, the battle for the lead was down to two.

“We just paced off of each other,” Keating said. “We were pretty much shoulder-to-shoulder for more than half the race.”

Keating changed that over the last half-mile.

While Holy Redeemer was pulling away from North Pocono, 44-91, for the team title, the rest of the 86-runner field was trying to land one of five individual state berths to be awarded to runners other than those from the team champion.

Wyoming Area took two of those state berths and added a third from the boys team for the state meet, which was scheduled for Saturday at Hershey.

Aubriana Marranca joined Keating as a medal-winner and state qualifier by finishing fourth, behind Dewees and Honesdale’s Brenna Dahlgren.

“We’re all excited,” Keating said. “Aubrey, Michael (Branley) and I are pretty close; our whole team is pretty close.

“We always joke around with each other, so we’re all really happy to be going to Hershey.”

Other teammates were part of getting Keating to try cross country after already being involved in soccer, basketball and track and field, where her running concentration was as a sprinter.

During running portions of soccer practice that emphasized endurance, Keating often ran last season with current senior Olivia Kwiatkowski and junior Amelia Golden. Both were already doubling up as members of both the soccer and cross country teams in the fall.

They encouraged Keating, who added double-duty this year.

Wyoming Area forfeited some cross country meets when it did not have enough runners available because of conflicts with the schedule of the district semifinalist girls soccer team, but was stronger when they were available.

The Lady Warriors finished sixth out of 12 teams at the district meet with the soccer players occupying three of the team’s four spots.

Marranca was fifth in 20:43.1 to make it back to the state meet.

Kwiatkowski finished 33th and Golden 45th.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Michael Branley earned his state berth with a second-place finish while helping Wyoming Area place fourth out of 13 teams.

Branley finished in 17:03.9, beating all but Holy Redeemer’s Chris Hine in the 99-runner field.

Mid Valley outscored Holy Redeemer, 51-84, for the championship. Lake-Lehman was third with 90. Wyoming Area beat out Honesdale, 138-150, for fourth.

The top 20 finishers earned district medals.

Kyle Emsley and Jacob Katulka joined Branley as medalists, finishing 15th and 20th.

Patrick Branley added a 34th-place finish.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Pittston Area’s Preston Klem finished 15th in the 53-runner field.

The Patriots only had four finishers, one fewer than needed to post a team score.

The Abington Heights team and Wyoming Valley West’s Tavian McKenna were the champions.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Pittston Area did not have enough runners to be included in the team score.

None of the four Lady Patriots finished higher than 43th out of 50 entries.

Abby Marion won the individual title while leading Abington Heights to the team championship.

CLASS A BOYS

Old Forge finished last among the nine full teams.

Kevin Jumper won the title while leading Holy Cross to the championship.

CLASS A GIRLS

Old Forge finished last out of six teams.

Riverside’s Lacey Danilovitz and the Montrose team took the titles.