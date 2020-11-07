🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Sometimes it’s not a matter of speed and skill, but rather timing.

Like being in the right place at the right time. Like Wyoming Seminary sophomore Owen Rowlands was Friday night.

Rowlands knocked in the game’s only goal with 13:15 remaining as the Blue Knights defeated Wyoming Area 1-0 for their third consecutive District 2 Class 2A boys soccer title.

Wyoming Seminary (15-1) plays the District 4 champion on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. Lewisburg (17-0) faces Midd-West (14-3-1) on Saturday afternoon for the D4 championship.

“It feels great,” said Seminary coach Aaron Littzi, whose top-seeded Blue Knights barely escaped the quarterfinals against eighth-seeded Scranton Prep. “We really wanted to win today. It’s a great feeling for the boys who worked hard all season. I’m so happy for them.”

Wyoming Area finished 11-5-1, with three losses all one-goal games to Seminary. The Warriors also lost 1-0 to Sem in last year’s finals.

Rowlands’ goal came 11 minutes after Wyoming Area keeper Adam Wisnewski made an incredible save on a penalty kick by Thomas Iskra. Wisnewski guessed to his right as Iskra shot straight on. Wisnewski, though, got a foot on the ball and launched it over the goal.

Iskra came back to have a hand in the game-winner. Wyoming Area tried to head the ball out of the penalty area to the left wing, but Iskra headed it back in. Another Wyoming Area header landed in the middle of the area, where Iskra took control and tapped a short pass to Rowlands, who then scored from about 12 yards out.

“The boys put it into the box and it kept going around and Thomas got a really nice touch on it,” Rowlands said. “It happened to fall to me. My dad is always telling me that sometimes you have to be in the right place at the right time. And I was there and put it in.”

Luke Johns started the scoring sequence with a shot that hit off the crossbar and went downward, resulting in Wyoming Area’s first header.

The Warriors pushed the action in search of a tying goal, but never got off a serious threat as Seminary dropped more players on defense.

Wyoming Area finished with 12 shots and seven corners, at one time getting three shots off a corner kick nine minutes into the second half. Seminary keeper Gavin Flanley slapped one shot away and then got back on his feet and slapped away another.

“My coach tells me be big and be aggressive,” the 6-foot-3 Flanley said. “I’m big, so I fit that part. And I’m aggressive. That’s on me.”

Wyoming Area also had a solid chance late in the first half on a header by Matt Lewis and a follow-up by Liam Burke.

District 2 Class 2A Championship

Wyoming Seminary 1, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Seminary`0`1 — 1

Second half: 1. WS, Owen Rowlands (Thomas Iskra), 67th minute.

Shots: WA 12, WS 10. Saves: WA 5 (Adam Wisnewski), WS 5 (Gavin Flanley). Corners: WA 7, WS 2.