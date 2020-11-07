🔊 Listen to this

Sem’s Anna Mozeleski knocks down the ball in front of Wyoming Area’s Bianca Pizano during the PIAA D2-A championship game at Seminary’s field.

Wyoming Seminary goalie Mia Magnotta celebrates with teammates and coaches at the end of double overtime against Wyoming Area for the PIAA D2-A championship game. Seminary defeated the Warriors 1-0.

Wyoming Area goalie Carly Saranchuk knocks down a shot on goal during the championship game.

Wyoming Area senior Kayla Kiwak takes a shot on goal in second half action against Wyoming Seminary on Monday evening.

Wyoming Area’s loss had a familiar feel.

Pittston Area’s came after venturing into unfamiliar territory.

Both teams had their seasons end with shutout losses in the District 2 field hockey playoffs.

Wyoming Area advanced to the state tournament after Class A championship game losses to Wyoming Seminary each of the past two seasons, but with late, in-season adjustments to the state brackets in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only district champions are allowed in this season.

Two-time defending state champion Wyoming Seminary won its fourth straight district title by duplicating its 1-0, overtime victory in the regular season, which accounted for the only other Wyoming Area loss.

Ella Barbacci again scored the game’s only goal and Mia Magnotta again posted a shutout to help her team overcome large statistical advantages by the Lady Warriors.

Pittston Area was unable to follow up the first district playoff win in program history, also losing to a defending state champion when it was knocked out of the Class 2A playoffs in the district semifinals at Wyoming Valley West.

Wyoming Seminary 1, Wyoming Area 0

KINGSTON – All eyes wound up on Wyoming Seminary goaltender Mia Magnotta.

Wyoming Area made it that way with the constant pressure its offense applied.

Quarters went by when the ball barely escaped the Wyoming Seminary defensive end of the field. Still, the senior turned away 13 penalty corners and 22 shots, and the highly talented Wyoming Area squad couldn’t figure out a way to get past her.

Magnotta’s brilliance in the cage lifted Wyoming Seminary to a 1-0, double overtime victory over visiting Wyoming Area Monday in the District 2 Class A final.

The Blue Knights will be home again to face the District 1 champion in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 14.

“It’s just such a good feeling as a senior and a leader on this team,” Magnotta said. “I’m just so happy that I could do it with this team. We pulled through to move on to the next chapter for the season.”

Ella Barbacci, who scored in the first overtime in the regular-season showdown that ultimately decided the Wyoming Valley Conference title, scored the game-winning goal five minutes into the double overtime period.

Quinn Medico circled around the Wyoming Area defenders before crossing a ball into the center with a reverse stick. The ball bounced away from a defender’s attempt at a clear, allowing Barbacci a clear opportunity to put it into the cage.

“I just shot it and hoped for the best,” Barbacci said.

The 22 shots on goal by Wyoming Area were twice as many as in the regular-season meeting. The Lady Warriors led 22-8 in shots on goal and 13-8 in penalty corners.

Wyoming Seminary remained undefeated through 13 games. Wyoming Area finished 15-2.

Wyoming Valley West 6, Pittston Area 0

Camryn Forgash scored four goals and assisted on another when Wyoming Valley West reached the district final with a 6-0 victory over visiting Pittston Area Oct. 31.

The Lady Spartans had originally indicated they would have to forfeit the district semifinal, but the Wyoming Valley West School Board reversed its decision to shut down sports in time for the team to be let back in. The pursuit of repeat district and state titles, however, ended three days later in a 3-2 championship game loss to Crestwood.

Madelyn Shedletsky got Valley West started by scoring in the first and second quarters. Forgash added a third-quarter goal, then scored three more times in the fourth.

Arianna Pisano made 13 saves for Pittston Area. Arianna Rysz stopped the only shot she faced to post the shutout.

Pittston Area finished 9-9 overall.