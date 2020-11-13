🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area coach Kristen Lombardo helped identify a runner for Madelyn Keating to target during her debut at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Cross Country Championships.

Keating was chasing Peyton Ellis from Boiling Springs around the 3.1-mile Hershey Parkview Course, but she may as well been chasing a medal at the same time.

When Keating stayed within range of Ellis, she capped her sophomore season – and first year in the sport – with a state medal by finishing 14th in Class 2A girls Nov. 7.

Ellis had won the District 3 title with a time 31 seconds faster than what Keating posted as the District 2 champion.

“Going into the race, we identified who the top contender was in the heat and really the goal was just to stay as close to her as she could,” Lombardo said.

New provisions this year, to make the state championship safer during the coronavirus pandemic by reducing the number of runners competing together, meant times would be combined from the performances in four separate heats.

Ellis won the heat, but Keating came in second, just 10 seconds behind her in 20:35.

The 14th-place finish in a field of 122 made Keating a state medalist with 27 seconds to spare by placing her well within the top 25.

“We knew with that placement right behind (Ellis) with a really good time that Madelyn was in a really good spot to medal,” Lombardo said.

The state medal was the latest accomplishment for Keating, who learned how to establish a pace on the cross country course while continuing to play with the school’s district semifinalist soccer team, which she was with until about 40 hours before competing in Hershey.

As she helped Keating through a debut season, Lombardo was careful to try to work with and maintain the speed that Keating puts to use on the soccer field and still expects to use as a sprinter in track. Keating took a different approach than senior Aubriana Marranca, a veteran distance runner and repeat state qualifier.

“I really made sure with her that I focused more on quality over quantity,” Lombardo said. “We tried not to give her as much mileage compared to someone like Aubrey, who is used to the heavier mileage.”

Lombardo also kept in mind that Keating was already sprinting a lot on the soccer field and she wanted to be careful not to wear her out in workouts throughout the season.

Coach and runner found the right balance to produce Wyoming Area’s first state medal since 2002.

Wyoming Area qualified three runners for the state meet for the second straight year with Marranca and Michael Branley concluding their cross country careers in Hershey.

“With the seniors, we kind of looked at every opportunity as a blessing,” Lombardo said. “They were all pretty bummed that they missed out on a track season, so I think it was nice to put all their hard work out on the course and close this chapter of their cross country careers back at the state meet.

“That was a win in and of itself.”

Marranca was 75th in 22:50.

Branley placed 40th out of 133 entries in Class 2A boys with a time of 17:54.

“He definitely raced a lot better this year,” Lombardo said. “I think a lot of that just boiled down to experience and being confident with the course.”

With the boys team in Wyoming Valley Conference title contention until the final day of the regular season and Keating bringing home a state medal, the Wyoming Area program appears to be on the rise.

“It’s showing some of the younger kids that if you’re willing to put in the work, we can accomplish these things even though we don’t have the (roster) numbers,” Lombardo said.