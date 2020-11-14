Brandon Matthews had to wait nearly six weeks between the end of the PGA Tour’s LOCALiQ Series and the Series Championship.

Matthews put that time to good use.

The 26-year-old from Dupont, now playing out of Jupiter, Fla., posted his first ever win on the Minor League Golf Tour earlier this month.

Matthews picked up the $10,464 first prize for shooting rounds of 69 and 71 for an even-par, 140 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The win was the first for Matthews in 15 tries on the MLGT over the past four years.

Matthews won by one stroke over three players – Chris Wiatr from Waterbury, Conn., Domenic Geminiani from Italy and Leandro Marelli from Casilda, Argentina.

The biggest previous win for Matthews had come on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

With the Latinoamerica and other PGA International Tour schedules largely wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic this year, the PGA Tour created the LOCALiQ series, seven, 54-hole events across Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

Matthews made it through the LocaliQ Series – and what was originally billed as The Race To The Bahamas – to make the 72-hole LOCALiQ Series Championship. That event had to be moved out of The Bahamas and delayed because of the coronavirus, but is now set for Tuesday through Friday at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

During the series, Matthews made four of seven cuts to finish 37th on the points list where the top 78 made the championship. Two of his missed cuts came by a single stroke. The best finish for Matthews was a tie for ninth at the Alpharetta Classic. His season included a 66 in the second round in The Challenge at Harbor Hills.

While waiting for the Series Championship, Matthews won the Nov. 2-3 tournament in Florida.

Zach Zaback was the only player other than Matthews to break par in the first round, which ended with them tied for first at 69. Matthews had four birdies, a bogey and a double bogey for the first 18 holes.

A steady second round gave Matthews the title. He had just two birdies, but 13 pars to go along with three bogeys. Five players broke par in the second round, but Matthews had started the day with a five-stroke lead on each of them.

Matthews won a PIAA state championship as a junior at Pittston Area 10 years ago. He went on to win several college tournaments during his career at Temple University.