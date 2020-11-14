Patriot David Behm goes up high against two Warrior defenders – Rocco Pizano (3) and Usamah Alansari (17) – for a 36-yard reception.

Pittston Area’s QB PJ Pisano scrambles as he looks down field for a receiver against rival Wyoming Area.

Warrior Rocco Pizano (3) is about to haul in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Warrior QB Jacob Williams.

The Pittston Area-Wyoming Area game MVP, sophomore Drum Mruk (21), scampers for 40 yards to the 1-yard line for the Warriors at Pittston Area on Nov. 7.

Warrior Rocco Pizano (3) intercepts a PJ Pisano pass to set up the Warriors’ final score late in the fourth quarter. The Warrios downed their rivals 28-14 at Pittston Area’s Charlie Trippi Stadiumon Nov. 7.

YATESVILLE – Drew Mruk made the most of a second chance given to the Wyoming Area football team.

Mruk made sure the Warriors found success when they returned to action after shutting down practices a little more than a week earlier under the impression that they may have already played their last game.

“I thought the season was over,” said Mruk after his two-way effort led Wyoming Area to a 28-14 victory over rival Pittston Area Nov. 7 at Charley Trippi Stadium. “When I heard it was back on, I got so excited and I was ready to go.”

So ready that Mruk surpassed the 100-yard mark rushing on just his fifth carry with the game barely in its seventh minute.

Related Video

But just as the season was not over as early as it seemed, Pittston Area’s inspired effort made sure that Mruk had not decided the game early.

Wyoming Area still needed a third-quarter fumble recovery and fourth-quarter touchdown from Mruk to put the game away.

Mruk’s second touchdown of the game, with 1:25 left, and Rocco Pizano’s two interceptions, both in the final 6:19, finished off the Patriots.

The effort on both sides of the ball and in both halves of the game made Mruk the latest winner of the Carmelo Falcone Award as Most Valuable Player in the annual rivalry game, following his brother Corey, who earned the award two years earlier.

“We knew we had to stop them and just run the clock out on offense,” Mruk said.

Mruk finished with 168 yards on 18 carries. He also led the team defensively with five tackles and six assists along with his fumble recovery.

Pizano also was part of both the strong start and the big finish.

His 33-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the second quarter built the lead to 21-0.

“They kept leaving their safety off of me, so I knew something had to happen and we had to throw the ball,” Pizano said. “I ran a corner and Jake (Williams) placed it perfectly, right in my arms.”

Williams was another major contributor on both sides of the ball. He scored the first touchdown, made four tackles and broke up four passes, including one inside the 5.

Mruk’s impact was immediate. He ran 59 yards off right tackle on Wyoming Area’s second offensive play and Williams scored from the 2 on the next play.

The Warriors made it 14-0 with 5:22 still left in the quarter. Williams rolled right and hit Pizano for 15 yards on third-and-four, then Mruk went 41 yards to the 1 where he was able to finish off the drive with his first touchdown.

The running game set up the Williams-to-Pizano touchdown pass, which capped an eight-play, 59-yard drive. Colby Gashi went 10 yards on third-and-four, then Viecenzo Giambra got just enough on fourth-and-three.

David Behm began bringing Pittston Area back on the next play.

Behm, who finished with eight catches for 145 yards, pulled in a 22-yard pass from P.J. Pisano. He left his punter position to receive a 26-yard pass from Jimmy Spindler, who took the short snap on the fake kick.

Faced with another fourth-down, Behm went up high and absorbed a big hit at the goal line for a 6-yard touchdown.

The Patriots came within eight yards of scoring on three straight second-quarter drives.

Between the touchdowns that cut the deficit to 21-14 at halftime, Nasir Condry forced a fumble that Mruk covered at the 8.

Pittston Area kept Wyoming Area pinned, then moved 45 yards for a touchdown after the punt.

The Patriots again converted two fourth-down situations, including the touchdown play in which Behm went up over two defenders in the end zone for a 26-yard score with 25 seconds remaining.

“When he went up and got those two touchdowns, we had our heads down a little bit, but we came back,” Mruk said.

Anthony Thomas stopped a seven-minute Wyoming Area drive to begin the second half by intercepting at the 1.

Alex Hoban added a fumble recovery to stop the next possession.

Pizano made sure Wyoming Area got the takeaways in the fourth quarter. When he made his second interception in less than two minutes, he returned it 11 yards to the Pittston Area 33, setting up the clinching score.

The Warriors emerged from a spirited battle with another win and a 5-3 record. The Patriots went winless in five games in a season full of frustrations created by delays, interruptions and cancellations, but closed the gap on their rivals in an entertaining return for one final outing.