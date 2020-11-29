🔊 Listen to this

If and when sporting events are contested by Pennsylvania high schools this winter, they will look different in many ways.

Just how different is the subject of ongoing discussions on the state, district and school levels.

Last weekend’s state championships in field hockey, soccer and volleyball appeared to give an indication of what to expect during competition this winter.

Athletes in those state finals were advised that they must wear face coverings in pregame and postgame ceremonies and while on the sideline, but could make their own choice while competing on the field. State football semifinalists received similar instructions.

Related Video

PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz, while running the field hockey state championships in Whitehall, said revisions in the wording of athlete expectations on the state health website allowed more leeway for those finishing their seasons and others about to start.

“We felt that gave us more support that we didn’t have to mandate that during the game, while they were intensely playing or vigorously playing, that they would have to wear the mask,” Mertz said. “We felt that gave us some more flexibility and brought us back to what we originally had, which was while engaged, they didn’t have to wear them.”

Mertz was asked whether basketball and wrestling would be able to take the same approach in the winter.

“We’re hopeful,” she said. “It would be logical to assume that moving forward.”

The state revisions already clarified what seemed obvious to many, that swimmers could not be expected to wear masks while competing.

The response in the Frequently Asked Questions section of the “Updated Order of the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Requiring University Face Coverings” asks for athletes to work through alternatives and “give their best effort so we can continue these activities and others as we all unite to fight COVID-19.” It also states that: “If the sport, equipment, or exertion level does not allow for face covering to be worn safely then the athlete should not wear a face covering.”

Shortly after restrictions were loosened on masks, they were tightened on spectators. For gyms with capacities of 2,000 or less – a designation that fits both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area – state officials reduced the number of people allowed from 20 percent of capacity to 10. That total includes competitors and officials.

Wrestling is a sport that may have its season most dramatically impacted. The sport normally features many large weekend events that bring multiple schools to one site.

The pandemic-related changes in tournament policies mean there will not be events with more than eight teams or individual tournaments with more than eight entered in a weight class. Preparations are being made to carry that designation over into the postseason.

Planning is in the works to add qualifiers for districts and a qualifying step between regionals and the state tournament to reduce it to a one-day event in Hershey instead of the usual three.

Five weekends of individual competition would be needed, instead of three, to get through the process.

In a Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association athletic director’s virtual meeting Tuesday, Delaware Valley’s Chris Ross explained the possible scenario to Lackawanna League members.

Wyoming Valley Conference and Lackawanna League tournaments could be replaced for one season by sectional qualifiers for districts. In Class 3A, which includes Pittston Area, that could simply mean a South sectional for WVC teams and a North section for Lackawanna teams. In Class 2A, there are more Lackawanna members than WVC teams, so different plans may need to be considered.