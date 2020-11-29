🔊 Listen to this

A dozen players from Wyoming Area and 10 more from Pittston Area received all-star recognition from Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer coaches.

Wyoming Area had Halle Kranson, Anna Wisnewski, Christina Kosco and Olivia Kwiatkowski all make the first team in Division 2.

Rhiannon Okuniewski was the lone Pittston Area player to earn first-team recognition in Division 1.

Wyoming Area also placed Olivia Allen, Emma Kelleher, Sydney Kruszka and Sofia Sabatini on the second team. Hannah Fairchild, Brooke Evelock, Amelia Golden and Nicole Donvito received honorable mention.

Other Pittston Area players recognized were: Mia Snyder, Brynne McGoff, Katelyn Wesp and Aslyn Menendez on the second team and Ryli Smith, Kendall Tigue, Kayla Rodzinak, Rowan Lazevnick and Lauren Ivey with honorable mention.