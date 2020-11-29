🔊 Listen to this

High school athletic programs all around District 2 continue to go through nearly daily changes in their approach to preparing for the winter season.

Pennsylvania’s last fall sports events of the school year were conducted Saturday with state football finals in Hershey.

The first winter events can be played Dec. 11, but many state schools will not get started at that point. Pittston Area, Wyoming Area and Old Forge are included on that list, along with most other members of District 2, which takes in the northeastern part of the state.

Pittston Area interrupted winter sports preparations Wednesday, suspending all sports practices until at least Dec. 9 and postponing all games prior to Dec. 20. Patriots teams had practiced from the first legal date of Nov. 20 through the end of the day Tuesday.

Wyoming Area has not yet started official workouts. Its school board decided in advance of the winter sports season to wait until at least Dec. 1.

Old Forge, as part of its agreement with other Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association member schools, was not going to start practice until at least Dec. 4.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Old Forge voted to move to full virtual learning and delay the start of winter sports practices until Dec. 14.

The no-practice decision means Old Forge likely will not play before January.

The school learned earlier in the day that its first Lackawanna League games – crossovers with Mountain View Jan. 4 for the girls and Jan. 5 for the boys – will not be played. Mountain View’s school board decided to only allow games in Susquehanna County this season.

By the time Thanksgiving break started, only seven of the 40 schools in District 2 were not facing some type of delay for winter sports. MMI Prep is the only school so far to declare that it would not compete at all this winter.