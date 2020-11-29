🔊 Listen to this

Aubriana Marranca’s first exposure to distance running was in a Fourth of July Fun Run hosted at the Wyoming Area track.

“That was my first time running a mile,” Marranca said. “I absolutely loved it when I was younger and after one of my first times running it, one of the coaches at the time came up to me and said, ‘when you’re older, you really should go out for cross country’.”

Marranca paid attention to that advice and it paid off.

The Wyoming Area senior recently signed a National Letter of Intent to receive academic and athletic scholarships from Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.J. where she will run cross country, indoor track and outdoor track while studying biology.

Marranca is a two-time district medalist and state qualifier in cross country.

The longest race in Marranca’s high school track career has been the 3200. College track includes 5000-meter (3.1-mile) and 10,000-meter (6.2-mile) races.

“I think I’m definitely going to stick with the longer distances,” Marranca said. “I like the longer distances. I love cross country and I love the 2-mile (3200 meters) and mile (3200 meters) in track.”

Because National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I college coaches are not currently allowed to meet with recruits, as part of the COVID-19 rules adjustments, Marranca toured Rider on her own and met with coaches and team members via Zoom video calls.

“That was all really helpful in making my decision,” said Marranca, who was also considering interest from West Chester University. “I loved the team. I loved the coach.

“That was really why I chose Rider.”