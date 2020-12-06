Chad Lojewski says it’s good to have his team hearing more veteran voices this preseason, even if those voices are coming from behind masks.

Wyoming Area expanded the girls basketball coaching staff this week, adding another position to the varsity/junior varsity program in a volunteer capacity.

“To bring on that type of experience to the varsity program at the high school level is just tremendous,” Lojewski said. “In these current circumstances, it helps even more, because unfortunately, we’re behind the curve. We’re trying to shovel a lot of things in really quickly, so the more eyes and ears and mouths – right now, obviously behind masks – but the more on the floor, the better.”

Wyoming Area began practices Wednesday, nearly two weeks after the first legal practice date for winter sports in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, as part of the school’s precautions related to COVID-19.

The program had two new hires at Tuesday’s school board meeting, both veteran assistants from the Pittston Area program, which went through a head coaching change in the offseason with Jeff Gregory replacing Kathy Healey.

Mark Casper was added as a volunteer varsity assistant and Joe Chacke was hired as head freshman coach, replacing Leonard Lojewski, Chad’s father.

Casper has decades of experience coaching basketball and other sports, including more than 500 basketball wins on the eighth-grade Wyoming Valley Catholic League level where Chad Lojewski played for him at St. Mary’s Assumption School in Pittston.

“It’s fantastic,” Lojewski said. “I played basketball under Mark Casper many years ago, so we’ve always stayed in touch. He’s always been a friend and a mentor to me when we talk basketball.

“As soon as there was an opportunity to have him on the staff, it was an absolute.”

Casper joins Ryan Carey, a varsity assistant/junior varsity coach, and former Wyoming Area player Gina Manganiello, who is also a volunteer member of the staff.

Chacke will coach the freshmen. Lindsey Quinn and Mary Price remain as the eighth- and seventh-grade coaches with Dean Carey serving as a volunteer assistant in the junior high program.

“Joe Chacke is the same type of thing,” Lojewski said. “He was on the JV level at Pittston Area, so there’s a great amount of experience coming from Joe to help get our ninth-graders prepared for the future.”