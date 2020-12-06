Wyoming Area returns half the lineup from a team that finished strong to produce a winning 2019-20 girls basketball season.

The Lady Warriors began preparing for the new season Wednesday with a large group of senior leaders and an even larger group from a strong sophomore class that has already started to make an impact.

Sophomores Morgan Janeski and Halle Kranson return along with senior Maria Amato. They were all part of the group of six players, who handled the bulk of the team’s starts a year ago.

Janeski and Amato both ranked among the team’s top four scorers and top three rebounders a year ago. Janeski, a guard/forward, averaged 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. Amato, the center, averaged 4.8 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Related Video

Kranson, already experienced in the backcourt, will run the team’s offense as the point guard.

There are many other candidates, with varying amounts of experience, from both the senior and sophomore classes. Of the 11 sophomores on the combined varsity/JV roster seven are in competition for significant varsity playing time.

Kaitlyn Slusser, despite being slowed early last season by injury, and Erika Holweg are the most experienced of the other seniors.

Seniors Alaina Aufiere, Ashley Songaila and Grace Washney all appeared in at least seven varsity games a year ago.

Anna Wisnewski tied Kranson for sixth on the team in scoring a year ago as a freshman. Fellow sophomores Olivia Rome, Joselyn Williams and Madelyn Keating all played in at least six games.

Olivia Allen joins them among the sophomores trying to figure into the mix.

Rosalind Tart, who averaged 2.3 rebounds while appearing in more than half the team’s games as a freshman forward two years ago, has returned to the program for her junior season.

After enduring a five-game losing streak that put them three games below .500, the Lady Warriors bounced back to finish 13-10 last season, including 9-5 to tie for third in Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference. They were eliminated in the first round of the District 2 Class 4A playoffs by Scranton Prep, District 2’s only unbeaten team.

“We’re in a very difficult situation, everybody is, and we all have to manage this,” Lady Warriors coach Chad Lojewski said of a season that is expected to include players practicing and playing with masks. “The girls are showing great determination and taking responsibility to make sure this season happens. We can only take responsibility for ourselves and everyone has to take care of themselves.

“They’ve really taking this on as a personal challenge, which is great. The seniors have been tremendous leaders in this process.”

While Lojewski is emphasizing the need for that leadership to continue, the team could be getting a boost from the number of young players that are ready to contribute.

“We have a very athletic group of sophomores that are going to give us an opportunity to compete,” he said.

Like most District 2 teams, Wyoming Area’s schedule has changed many times already.

The Lady Warriors are currently scheduled to open the season Dec. 17 at Wyoming Valley West.