Brandon Matthews did not let an opening bogey slow him down this week.

The Pittston Area graduate headed into the weekend in contention for his second career PGA Tour Latinoamerica victory.

Matthews shot 68 Thursday and 70 Friday to easily make the cut and hit the halfway point at the Shell Open in Doral, Fla. at 4-under-par, 138.

M.J. Maguire and Toni Hakula shared the lead in the 132-player field at 135. Matthews was part of a tie for ninth, three strokes back.

Matthews followed up his bogey on 10, his first hole of the tournament at Trump National Golden Palm, by going the next 19 holes with nothing worse than par.

The 26-year-old from Dupont finished Thursday with four birdies and 13 pars, then opened Friday’s round with two pars.

Matthews put together six birdies in a stretch of 11 holes Friday to offset five bogeys.

The biggest win of Matthews’ professional career came in 2017 on the Latinoamerica Tour when he won the Molina Canuelas Championship in Argentina.

Matthews tentatively plans to complete his competitive year by playing in the Puerto Plato Open next week in the Dominican Republic.